REV Arranges $5.5 Million in Private Placements with Eric Sprott as Lead Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX OTC: REVFF) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered hard-dollar private placement (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million, through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share. Mr. Eric Sprott is the lead investor in the Private Placement, subscribing for $2,000,000, representing 6,666,666 common shares. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Additionally, REV announces a concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the “LIFE Offering”), at a price of $0.40 per share. No warrants are being issued in connection with either financing. Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, the LIFE Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A thereof. The Company will issue up to a maximum of 6,250,000 shares if the LIFE Offering is fully sold, for a combined maximum gross proceeds of $5.5 million when aggregated with the fully spoken Private Placement, which involves new strategic investors.

Securities issued under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. An offering document related to the LIFE Offering will be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ and made available on the Company’s website. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision. The Private Placement and the LIFE Offering are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable regulatory approvals and are expected to close on or around January 21, 2026.

In connection with the Private Placement and the LIFE Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees of up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of units to subscribers directly introduced to the company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company may issue to eligible finders non-transferable finders' warrants of up to 7.0% of the number of units sold. Each finder's warrant issued in connection with the offering and the concurrent placement will entitle the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds of the Private Placement and the LIFE Offering will be used to advance the Company’s flagship Aden Dome asset along the Alberta-Montana border, for general exploration purposes including advancement of the Company’s gold project in Chibougamau, and for general corporate purposes.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec highlighted by JMW and Maxwell in the Chapais-Chibougamau area, while the Company also has strong exposure to the Natural Hydrogen sector in Alberta and Saskatchewan. REV has acquired 100% of a series of PNG leases along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome, while it also has a significant equity position in MAX Power Mining Corp. which owns Canada’s largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

