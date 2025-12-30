InnovAge Announces Participation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced that CEO Patrick Blair will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. (PT) / 12:45 p.m. (ET). The presentation and audio will be webcast live, and the webcast link and related presentation materials for the event will be available online on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of September 30, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,890 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Kubota

rkubota@innovage.com

Media Contact:

Lara Hazenfield

lhazenfield@innovage.com

