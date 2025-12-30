Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund Announces Special Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (the “Fund”) announces that a special distribution of $0.60/unit was made to holders of record as at the close of business on December 29, 2025. This special distribution is required to ensure that all income and capital gains of the Fund is distributed prior to the end of its taxation year and is in addition to the regular monthly distributions of $0.03333 per trust unit. The distribution was automatically reinvested in additional units and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of Fund units held by each investor did not change. Investors holding their Fund units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The Fund’s units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SIH.UN.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of the Fund. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Fund’s portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by the Fund; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under “Risk Factors” in the Fund’s prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund’s current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Fund's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.