SciSparc: Neurothera Labs Granted Patent by Israeli Patent Office for its Proprietary Opioid-Based Patent Family to Enhance Pain Relief and Reduce Side Effects

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (“Company” or “SciSparc”), today announced that NeuroThera Labs Inc. (TSXV: NTLX) ("NeuroThera"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for central nervous system disorders, in which SciSparc holds a controlling interest of approximately 75%, announced that the Israel Patent Office has granted a patent for its proprietary combination of opioids and N-acylethanolamines. This patent covers methods and formulations designed to potentiate the therapeutic effects of opioids while significantly reducing associated side effects, such as tolerance, dependence, and gastrointestinal issues.

This patent grant in Israel joins previously granted patents for the same technology in Europe, Japan, Australia, and Canada, further strengthening the global intellectual property protection of Neurothera’s proprietary opioid-based platform.

The patented technology leverages N-acylethanolamines, such as palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), to enhance opioid analgesia through synergistic mechanisms that amplify pain-relieving efficacy at lower doses. This patent family is based on a pre-clinical study conducted to evaluate the nociceptive effect of PEA when combined with opiates such as oxycodone, in well-established, regulatory compliance, pre-clinical models.

In this study, researchers evaluated the pain relief potential of Neurothera’s proprietary drug combination of oxycodone and PEA versus standalone oxycodone in numerous concentrations.

Results showed that while oxycodone treatment led to marked alteration in animals' behavior and their response to pain stimuli, Neurothera' s proprietary combination was found to exert beneficial effects like reduction or even preventing some of oxycodone drugs psychoactive adverse events. However, PEA was also able to potentiate therapeutic qualities of oxycodone, by prolonging the time the drug exerted its analgesic effects in all doses of oxycodone.

According to The Business Research Company, oxycodone continues to have significant sales, with the global market size for oxycodone drugs valued at approximately $5.5–$5.7 billion in 2024. However, inherent risks in their use such as high susceptibility to misuse, potential addiction and diversion, severe psychological and physical dependence, and potential for fatal overdose, emphasize the critical need to find other effective and safe solutions at the same time.

The "opioid-sparing" effect shown in this study by Neurothera' s proprietary combination may reduce the required opioid dosage, which may help mitigate side effects such as addiction and respiratory depression.

“We believe that granting a patent based on experiments that have shown such an outcome and validate the advantages of our proprietary opioids and N-acylethanolamines combination in maintaining immediate and strong pain relief effect without compromising patients’ safety is an important achievement of the Neurothera,” said Oz Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Neurothera.

About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):

The Company, through its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Inc., engages in clinical-stage pharmaceutical developments. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company, together with its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Inc., are currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and SCI- 210 for the treatment of ASD and status epilepticus. The Company, through NeuroThera Labs Inc., also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seed oil-based products on the Amazon.com Marketplace.

About Neurothera Labs Inc.

NeuroThera Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders and other underserved health conditions through collaborations and innovative combinations.

