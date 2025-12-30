Vocodia Enters Mass Tort Sector With AI-Driven Intake, Marketing, and Lead Generation Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI) (“Vocodia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven customer engagement and innovative technology solutions, today announced it is entering the mass tort legal market with a new AI-powered platform designed to support law firms with marketing, client intake and lead generation. The company’s advanced conversational AI operates around the clock in multiple languages, allowing attorneys to engage and qualify more prospective clients with greater speed, accuracy and consistency.

Vocodia’s platform automates first-contact interactions, verifies case details and streamlines intake workflows in real time. By reducing manual handling and improving response coverage during high-volume campaigns, the system helps firms scale outreach efforts while maintaining strict compliance and data integrity.

“Mass tort firms need intake capacity that can scale without sacrificing quality,” said Brian Podolak, CEO and chairman of Vocodia. “Our AI handles multilingual engagement and structured screening around the clock so attorneys can focus on building cases and serving clients. We see a significant opportunity to bring real efficiency and performance to this vertical.”

Vocodia expects the legal vertical — with mass tort initiatives as a key component — to become a primary strategic focus heading into 2026. The company is preparing pilot programs now and anticipates onboarding its first clients within the next 30 to 60 days.

Vocodia also plans to expand the initiative by collaborating with experienced industry leaders and strengthening its partner ecosystem.

“Investors should watch for updates as we execute pilots, secure initial deployments and build momentum with top firms,” Podolak said.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI) develops AI-driven systems that automate customer engagement, high-volume communication, and operational workflows across a range of industries. Its Digital Intelligence Sales Agent (DISA) platform provides businesses with scalable, multilingual solutions that enhance customer satisfaction, reduce costs, and deliver consistent user experiences in real time across both voice and digital channels. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vocodia partners with organizations worldwide to modernize and streamline their customer-interaction operations. For more information, visit www.vocodia.com

