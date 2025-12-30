La Rosa Holdings Corp. Announces Appointment of Nicholas Adler as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Compensation Committee

Celebration, FL, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Nicholas Adler as a member of the Board, effective December 29, 2025. Upon his appointment, Mr. Adler was also named Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Compensation Committee, and a member of both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Additionally, on December 29, 2025, Mr. Siamack Alavi notified the Board of his resignation as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Alavi also stepped down from his roles as Chairman of the Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Alavi’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices. The Board expresses its appreciation to Mr. Alavi for his service and contributions.

Mr. Adler is a licensed attorney specializing in defense litigation, bankruptcy, foreclosure, and real estate matters, and has served as a partner at Brock & Scott PLLC since 2012. Earlier in his career, he practiced securities regulation with a large international law firm in New York. Since 2005, his work has focused on representing national and regional credit grantors in Tennessee. Mr. Adler is also active in real estate development and asset management through Q&A Developments, LLC, where he is a principal focused on multi-family and mixed-use projects. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) and, since November 2025, as a director of Aero Velocity Inc., a specialized drone technology company. He earned his B.A. in Political Science from Vanderbilt University and his J.D. from The Washington and Lee University School of Law.

“Nick brings a strong combination of legal expertise, real estate development experience, and public company leadership,” said Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa. “His appointment strengthens the Board as we evaluate opportunities in real estate–backed technology infrastructure, including data center development initiatives aligned with our long-term growth priorities.”

“I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for La Rosa,” said Mr. Adler. “With its unique platform and market presence, I believe the Company is well positioned to advance select data center development opportunities and other real estate–aligned technology initiatives that support long-term shareholder value."

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 25 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions of the financing facilities and the timing and use of proceeds thereof, including the redemption of the Series X Preferred Stock, to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

