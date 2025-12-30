Snail Inc. Closes the Year with High Engagement Across Core IPs, Signaling Strong Momentum Into 2026

New CCU highs, 10M+ ARK UME downloads, and a multi-year ARK content roadmap reinforce durable revenue drivers and long-term growth strategy

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced a series of year-end performance and player engagement milestones across its flagship titles and a robust content pipeline designed to drive long-term value and multi-year growth visibility for shareholders.

Following the release of its latest major update, Maiden Voyage, Bellwright achieved its highest Steam concurrent user (CCU) peak of the year of over 12,800 players, demonstrating the title’s ability to re-engage its player base through new content drops. The surge in activity reinforces Bellwright’s positioning as a long-tail Early Access title with a clear path toward its anticipated 1.0 launch, creating a foundation for continued monetization as development progresses. Bellwright sold over 150,000 units during Q4 2025 and still has over 1.1 million Steam Wishlists, signaling strong interest in the title.

Similarly, ARK: Survival Ascended reached its highest CCU peak of the quarter with over 46, 900 concurrent users on Steam after the launch of the ARK: Lost Colony DLC , underscoring the franchise’s continued strength and its proven ability to convert major content releases into immediate player engagement. The ARK ecosystem remains the key component of Snail Inc.’s business, with ongoing premium content supporting long-term franchise durability.

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition (ARK: UME) has now surpassed 10 million downloads, marking a major milestone in Snail Inc.’s multi-platform strategy. This achievement highlights the Company’s ability to extend established intellectual property into the mobile market at scale, broadening its total addressable audience while reinforcing brand equity across platforms.

During its recent Investor Day, Snail Inc. detailed a multi-year ARK content roadmap extending through 2027, providing increased visibility into future releases and reinforcing confidence in the franchise’s long-term revenue potential. Planned content includes ARK: Survival of the Fittest by Studio Sirens, Bob’s True Tales: Tides of Fortune, ARK: World Creator, and ARK: Dragontopia in 2026, followed by ARK: Atlantis, Bob’s True Tales: Galaxy Wars, and ARK: Legacy of Santiago Part 1 in 2027.

In addition to core game development, Snail Inc. continues to explore innovative and emerging digital initiatives. At the Investor Day , the Company symbolically minted its first official $USDO stablecoin and discussed the vision to modernize digital payments within the creator and entertainment industries. Snail also unveiled Golden Poop , a commemorative digital meme collectible designed as a playful acknowledgment of gaming culture and industry satire. Players may sign up for a limited time to receive the Golden Poop token, reflecting the Company’s experimental approach to community engagement and digital ecosystems.

“These milestones highlight our strategy of investing in deep, content-driven franchises with long life cycles,” said Shi Hai, CEO at Snail Inc. “As we close the year, we’re seeing clear evidence that our games continue to resonate with players, while our future content roadmap provides multiple opportunities to drive engagement, expand monetization, provide greater visibility into potential future returns, and deliver long-term value.”

Snail Inc. reinforces a strategy centered on engagement-driven growth, disciplined content expansion, and diversified platforms, positioning the Company for continued momentum as it enters 2026.



