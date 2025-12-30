LifeNet of New York Flight Paramedic Achieves Significant Milestone

HORNELL, NY, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Hector Camacho stepped onto a helicopter for his first patient flight, he knew he’d found his calling. Now, nearly 13 years later, the LifeNet of New York flight paramedic has reached a milestone that takes years of service to achieve—1,000 patient transports.

While Camacho’s home base is LifeNet 7-7 in Hornell, he has served at LifeNet locations throughout the state of New York, working closely with many flight clinicians to care for patients in need. Each flight, each patient, and each moment in the air has shaped a career defined by compassion, clinical excellence, and a relentless drive to save lives.

Camacho began his career in upstate New York, where he joined a volunteer ambulance company at just 15 years old. By 16, he was riding in ambulances and soon discovered his passion for air medical service. It wasn’t until LifeNet 7-7 called and invited him to join the team that he truly considered becoming a flight clinician. At the time, Camacho was thriving in his role as a supervisor and had just been named Educator of the Year for the Monroe Livingston EMS Council in 2012. Hesitant to leave a successful career, it was his wife who recognized where his heart truly belonged.

“She said, ‘That is your dream job. It is all you have ever talked about wanting to do. You get back on that phone and call them back,'" said Camacho. "It was the best decision I have ever made.”

Since joining LifeNet of New York, Camacho has impacted more than 1,000 lives and built strong partnerships throughout the community, further enhancing patient care. His 1,000th transport reflected that impact, as LifeNet of New York was called to care for and transfer a critical STEMI patient (a patient experiencing a severe type of heart attack caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery in the heart).

“Serving 1,000 people by air medical means a lot,” said Camacho. “Each flight is different, and each person I have cared for means a lot. It is even more rewarding when I get to meet patients I have taken care of.”

LifeNet of New York’s commitment to excellence is further demonstrated by its Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) accreditation—the highest standards in safety, clinical practice, quality assurance, and training in the industry. The program is equipped to provide ICU-level care in flight, including the ability to administer blood either in the air or at the scene of an accident.

In addition to providing high-quality critical care, LifeNet of New York is in-network with most major insurance providers. Their patient advocacy program also works directly with patients and families, regardless of insurance status, to ensure access to care remains affordable and stress-free. Prepaid memberships are not required.

“The way we handle patient advocacy makes me proud,” said Camacho. “When I do outreach in the community, I can show that we are there to care for our patients medically, and the company will do everything to minimize out-of-pocket costs and assist our patients financially.”

Reflecting on his journey, Camacho credits Air Methods’ clinical education and training with helping him become a stronger provider. Air Methods, LifeNet’s parent company, is recognized for industry-leading outcomes and a culture of quality, leading the industry in first-attempt intubation success, hypertension management, and minimizing adverse events during critical procedures. These metrics are more than numbers. They represent the safety and quality patients receive every day.

“Hector Camacho’s dedication to patient care and clinical excellence truly embodies the mission of LifeNet of New York and Air Methods,” said Misty Patty, Air Methods’ Clinical Director for the Northeast Region. “His commitment to continuous learning and his passion for serving others set a standard for all our clinicians.”

LifeNet of New York’s clinicians receive annual state-of-the-art specialty training through Air Methods Ascend, an in-person and online training program that allows clinicians to perform at the top of their licensure, providing the highest level of prehospital care, and enabling clinicians to work in lockstep across the region, no matter the community they are serving. Ascend is also available to emergency medical personnel across the nation.

