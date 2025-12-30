Del Taco Kicks Off the New Year with Two for $3 Grilled Chicken Tacos and Real Strawberry Drinks

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are over, wallets are lighter and appetites are ready for a fresh, quality meal that truly hits the spot. Del Taco is here to help with a major deal on one of their best-selling tacos for over 30 years. For a limited time, guests can indulge in their comfort meal and grab two Grilled Chicken Tacos for just $3. A real deal that we can all use right now. It’s real quality and real value, available through Feb. 9 at participating locations.

These aren’t just your average chicken tacos — each one is made with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, topped with Del’s savory secret sauce, crisp shredded lettuce and house-grated cheddar, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla. Two Grilled Chicken Tacos for just $3 means double the flavor and double the quality without the premium price, perfect for post-holiday recovery.

Del Taco recognizes that as consumers enter the new year, they’re becoming more intentional about how they spend. The two for $3 Grilled Chicken Tacos offer a smart, satisfying option that delivers on taste while keeping budgets in check.

Plus, Del Taco is featuring a lineup of Real Strawberry Beverages that are anything but basic. Grab one of these refreshing beverages that feature REAL strawberries mixed with either Sprite® or Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade, or hand blended in a creamy vanilla shake.

Real Strawberry Lemonade – made with Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade and real strawberries.





Real Strawberry Sprite® – crisp, refreshing and bursting with real strawberries.





Real Strawberry Shake – A creamy vanilla shake hand-blended with real strawberries.





Available in 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes, these drinks pair perfectly with Del’s signature Grilled Chicken Tacos.

At a time when value matters more than ever, Del Taco continues to meet guests where they are — offering craveable menu favorites and refreshing beverages made with real ingredients, all at a price that just makes sense.

For more information on Del Taco, visit deltaco.com .

