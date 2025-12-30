UREVO Launches the World’s First AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots, Bringing Professional Sports Therapy to Every Athlete





NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UREVO, a global leader in smart wellness technology, today announced the global launch of the UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots, the world’s first AI-powered leg recovery massager designed to deliver professional-grade sports therapy to athletes of all levels. Engineered with UREVO’s proprietary AI Smart Massage™ technology and supported by a suite of 32 intelligent recovery modes, the new system provides personalised, data-driven recovery anywhere—without the high cost, scheduling challenges, or travel demands of traditional clinic sessions. The UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots are available from the UREVO website, for $779.99.

Developed to match the performance of systems typically costing over $10,000, the UREVO Recovery Boots give athletes a smart, self-adjusting solution that mirrors the experience of working with an elite therapist. Built-in AI algorithms analyse muscle condition in real time and automatically optimise pressure across the leg, dynamically adapting throughout the session to ensure comfort, effectiveness, and targeted relief.





Designed for runners, skiers, cyclists, gym-goers, team-sport athletes, and weekend competitors, the boots feature a matrix airbag system and eight customizable deep-massage nodes to relieve stiffness, flush lactic acid, and accelerate recovery after intense training. The system supports 80–180 mmHg pneumatic pressure, offering both activation modes for warming up and high-pressure modes for deep post-workout recovery. Temperature-enhanced options (38°C, 43°C, 48°C) add further therapeutic flexibility.





With Smart Area Massage, users can tailor sessions to specific muscle groups, avoid sensitive zones, or activate full-leg recovery, while the companion app enables complete control over modes, intensity, pressure levels, temperature and firmware OTA updates. Real-time AI recovery visualisation helps users track muscle tension and improvements across every session.

A multi-zipper adjustment design ensures one pair fits users from 160 cm to 200 cm in height, making the system suitable for shared use between teammates, partners, or family members.

Designed with portability in mind, the boots feature a detachable wireless controller, keeping the system compact and easy to store. The integrated 5,000mAh battery delivers over four hours of runtime and can even power mobile devices—allowing athletes to recover their legs and recharge their phones simultaneously. Lightweight construction and a quiet <65 dB operating volume make it ideal for home use, gyms, long events, or travel.

The launch marks a major step forward in making high-performance recovery accessible to all, empowering everyone from world champions to everyday athletes to enjoy professional-level therapy without limits.

The UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots are available from the UREVO website for $779.99.

UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots — Key Features & Specifications

AI Smart Massage™ System : Real-time muscle analysis with auto-adjusting pressure.

: Real-time muscle analysis with auto-adjusting pressure. 32 Recovery Modes : App-controlled with OTA firmware updates for ongoing improvements.

: App-controlled with OTA firmware updates for ongoing improvements. Smart Area Massage : Target calves, thighs, or full-leg recovery; skip sensitive areas.

: Target calves, thighs, or full-leg recovery; skip sensitive areas. 80–180 mmHg Pressure Range : From activation mode (80 mmHg) to deep recovery (180 mmHg).

: From activation mode (80 mmHg) to deep recovery (180 mmHg). Temperature Options : 38°C, 43°C, 48°C for heat-enhanced therapy.

: 38°C, 43°C, 48°C for heat-enhanced therapy. Eight Deep-Massage Nodes : Customisable pressure distribution via matrix airbag system.

: Customisable pressure distribution via matrix airbag system. Detachable Wireless Controller : Compact storage and easy travel.

: Compact storage and easy travel. 5,000 mAh Battery : Over 4 hours of use; <3-hour charging time.

: Over 4 hours of use; <3-hour charging time. Height Compatibility : Fits users 160–200 cm with multi-zipper adjustment.

: Fits users 160–200 cm with multi-zipper adjustment. Quiet Operation : <65 dB for discreet use.

: <65 dB for discreet use. Wireless App Control : Bluetooth connectivity for mode, intensity, and temperature settings.

: Bluetooth connectivity for mode, intensity, and temperature settings. Weight: 4.2 kg; Colour: Green.

About UREVO

UREVO is a global innovator in smart wellness technology, committed to creating high-quality solutions that empower individuals to lead healthier lives with their 3*8hrs ecosystem. By combining advanced engineering with sleek design, UREVO products are crafted to fit seamlessly into the modern lifestyle, making fitness accessible and enjoyable for all.

For more information, visit the UREVO website.

Media Contact：

Contact Person：Vincent Wang

Email: marketing@urevo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd45f23b-2c2f-4237-a038-858d6fc65df3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cf3ae2a-497a-4e9d-80bf-886be155851e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7f33784-36dc-4611-91ca-f1f8c6c47de7