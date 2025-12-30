Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq: GV) Appoints CEO of Health Technology Business, Establishes New Sales Entity in Nanjing to Accelerate Commercial Execution in China Market

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (“GV” or the “Company”), a technology-driven multinational enterprise listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: GV), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionary Health Technology Group Limited（“GV Hong Kong”）, has official appointed Ms. Wenxuan Cai as Chief Executive Officer of GV Hong Kong, effective immediately.

In parallel, the GV Hong Kong has established a new wholly owned subsidiary in Nanjing, China, dedicated primarily to sales execution and market development. This milestone marks GV’s formal transition from strategic positioning to active on-the-ground revenue generation.

Strengthening Leadership to Drive Market Execution

Ms. Cai joins the Company with nearly two decades of extensive experience in market expansion, brand commercialization, and building sales organization across healthcare and enterprise management sectors. She possesses a deep understanding of China’s premium healthcare market and a proven history of translating high-level strategy into scalable sales outcomes.

As CEO of GV Hong Kong, Ms. Cai will focus on:

Building and leading regional sales and marketing teams;

Executing go-to-market strategies for GV’s offerings in the fields of cellular rejuvenation and aesthetic treatment ;

Expanding institutional, channel, and strategic partnerships;

Driving sustainable revenue growth and enhancing sales visibility.

Sales Infrastructure Now Fully Deployed

The newly established Nanjing entity will serve as frontline commercial platforms, handling regional sales operations and channel development. Combined with GV’s Asia-Pacific platform in Hong Kong, the Company has completed a fully integrated commercial structure spanning strategy, products, and sales execution. This development signals that GV’s commercialization efforts are now actively operational and scalable.

Management Commentary

Xiyong Hou, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Holdings, commented:

“Over the past several months, GV has executed a disciplined roadmap—entering the fields of cellular rejuvenation and aesthetic treatment, completing technology licensing, and launching our product portfolio. We have now finalized the most critical component: a capable and execution-driven sales organization.

With the establishment of our localized sales entity in Nanjing, we believe GV’s commercialization efforts have moved beyond conceptual planning and are now actively operational and scalable.

We have strong confidence in Ms. Cai’s ability to build high-performance sales teams and to translate market strategy into tangible commercial results for our shareholders”

From Strategic Entry to Commercial Realization

GV’s recent milestones form a coherent and progressive growth narrative:

Strategic entry into the fields of cellular rejuvenation and aesthetic treatment , including stem-cell-related technologies and therapeutic solutions;

Completion of global technology licensing and integration;

Launch of a diversified product and treatment portfolio;

Deployment of localized sales and market execution teams to complete the commercialization loop.

With leadership, products, and sales infrastructure now fully aligned, GV is positioned to capitalize on growing demand for advanced cellular-based and aesthetic solutions across Asia.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

