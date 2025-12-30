REE Automotive Receives Nasdaq Extension to Regain Compliance

Extension Allows Additional Time to Meet Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Company Remains Focused on Compliance Strategy and Execution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company that develops software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology solutions, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) has granted the Company’s request for a 180-day extension to meet the $1 minimum bid price requirement.

On July 1, 2025, Nasdaq notified the Company that the closing bid price of its Class A ordinary shares had been below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, triggering a deficiency under the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), REE was provided an initial 180-day period through December 29, 2025 to regain compliance.

Following REE’s requested extension, on December 30, 2025 Nasdaq determined that REE meets all other applicable continued listing criteria and granted REE an additional 180-day extension through June 29, 2026 to cure the deficiency. During this second compliance period, REE’s Class A ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “REE,” and the extension has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities.

To regain compliance, the Company’s ordinary shares must achieve a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for at least a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the additional compliance period, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(H), after which Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its shares and evaluate all available options to regain compliance within the allotted timeframe, including effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy and are committed to taking the steps necessary to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements,” said Daniel Barel, Co-founder and CEO of REE. “We appreciate Nasdaq’s consideration and the additional time provided as we continue to advance our technology and engage with partners and customers.”

​​About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that develops and produces software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology designed to manage vehicle operations and features through proprietary software. REE’s advanced Zonal SDV Architecture is designed to integrate seamlessly with legacy systems to improve vehicle safety, performance, and reliability. By centralizing key vehicle functions, the architecture seeks to enhance modularity, redundancy, and stability, and to enable safer and more efficient vehicle platforms. Powered by secured AI and deep over-the-air upgradability, REE’s technology allows for continuous updates and improvements throughout a vehicle’s lifespan. This makes Powered by REE® vehicles adaptable to customer and market changes and designed with future autonomy and connectivity in mind. REE was the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S. Its proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer, and brake control removes the need for mechanical linkages, supporting flexible design and optimized performance. Through its approach of “complete not compete,” REE enables original equipment manufacturers and technology companies to license its SDV technology, allowing them to design and build vehicles tailored to their specific requirements using REE’s scalable, future-ready platform. To learn more visit www.ree.auto .

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s ability to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirement by June 29, 2026, any additional time to regain compliance thereafter, including through a reverse stock split, and any appeal of any Nasdaq determination to delist REE’s Class A ordinary shares. Actual results of matters addressed in these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and may differ substantially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors”, and “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in REE’s annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2025, as updated by the REE’s subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, the memorandum of understanding is non-binding and contains different project phases, which may not occur and/or result in successful completion. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.