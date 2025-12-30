Reproductive Genetics Market Size to Reach USD 16.67 Billion in 2032 Amid Increasing Demand for Genetic Testing

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Reproductive Genetics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.31 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.67 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2025 to 2032 This strong growth is attributed to rising demand for advanced genetic testing and reproductive healthcare solutions, supported by ongoing technological innovations and increasing global awareness of genetic disorders and infertility-related conditions.

Global Reproductive Genetics Market Key Takeaways

Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is expected to account for a market share of 38.1% in 2025, owing to growing usage in fertility clinics.

Infertility and IVF programs are projected to lead the market with a share of 23.6% in 2025, owing to rising rates of infertility worldwide and increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies.

Instruments and systems segment (e.g., sequencers, PCR platforms) is expected to lead with around 40.4% share in 2025, representing high demand for advanced genetic testing equipment.

North America is slated to account for 40.5% of the global reproductive genetics industry share in 2025, owing to high adoption of genetic diagnostics and favorable regulatory and reimbursement environments.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a fast-growing region, holding around 24.5% of the market share in 2025. This is mostly due to rise in fertility clinics, awareness about genetic diseases, and growing healthcare spending in emerging economies.

Rising Global Awareness and Acceptance Fuel Genetic Testing Demand

Increasing awareness among couples and healthcare providers is boosting reproductive genetics market around the world. The growing use of advanced diagnostic tools is driving higher reproductive genetics market value in fertility and prenatal care centers. In particular, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) market is growing as more clinics adopt embryo screening to improve IVF outcomes.

Better patient education and wider accessibility are shaping reproductive genetics market trends, encouraging broader adoption of testing. This shift toward personalized reproductive care is also reflected in rising reproductive genetics market size in developed and emerging regions. Furthermore, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is gaining momentum as safer and simpler testing methods attract increasing interest from patients and providers.

Ethical and Legal Challenges Continue Limiting Market Expansion

Growth of reproductive genetics market size is impacted by stringent ethical norms and complex legal laws related to genetic testing. Concerns around privacy, abuse of data, and consent for procedures have become a barrier to overall demand for reproductive genetics market. Additionally, applications in Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market are under the scanner of respective regulators, which impact the adoption rates in various regions.

High compliance costs and variable regulations also impact reproductive genetics market value, which is slowing investment in new technologies. Companies providing solutions in carrier screening market have to overcome these challenges while providing accurate and safe testing. As a result, reproductive genetics market analysis represents moderate growth in areas with tough ethical and legal frameworks.

Advancements in Non-Invasive Technologies Create Significant Growth Potential

The increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures is positively influencing reproductive genetics market trends, as more patients and clinicians prefer safer testing methods. The rise of Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is supporting this growth by providing early and accurate genetic insights. As a result, reproductive genetics market demand is expected to expand across fertility clinics and prenatal care centers globally.

Technological advancements in non-invasive screening are also boosting reproductive genetics market, enabling faster and more reliable results. Growing awareness about genetic health and the availability of services in urban and semi-urban regions are contributing to reproductive genetics market.

Emerging Trends in the Reproductive Genetics Market

Increasing Use of Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening Tests

Non-invasive procedures are becoming more popular with patients because of safety and convenience. This trend is having a positive impact on reproductive genetics market. The Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) segment is witnessing rapid growth as more and more clinics have adopted these technologies.

Increasing Investments in Preimplantation Genetic Testing

Fertility clinics are increasingly investing in preimplantation genetic testing to achieve better embryo selection. This is expanding reproductive genetics market size globally. The preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is emerging to be a major contributor to advanced reproductive care.

Expansion of Genetic Counseling Services

Growing awareness about genetic risks is leading to increased demand for counseling services. This factor is reflected in reproductive genetics market trends and overall patient engagement. The genetic counseling services market supports better decision-making for prospective parents.

Analyst View

“The global reproductive genetics market is positioned for robust growth as demand rises for advanced prenatal and pre-conception screening solutions. Innovations in non-invasive testing, next-generation sequencing, and expanded service offerings are driving adoption across fertility clinics and diagnostic labs. Increasing awareness of genetic disorders and a growing need for informed reproductive decision-making are expected to boost overall market growth,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Competitor Insights

Key players in reproductive genetics market report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Eurofins Scientific SE

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Terumo announced it would acquire OrganOx, a specialist in organ preservation systems using normothermic perfusion, for approximately USD 1.5 billion.

In February 2025, Getinge announced plans to phase out its surgical perfusion portfolio (HL40 heart-lung machine, HCU40) to reallocate resources toward ECMO and transplant care.

Market Segmentation

By Technology: Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) ((PGT-A (Aneuploidy), PGT-M (Monogenic Disorders), PGT-SR (Structural Rearrangements)), Carrier Screening (Targeted Mutation Panels, Expanded Carrier Screening), Prenatal Genetic Testing, (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Invasive Testing (Amniocentesis, Chorionic Villus Sampling), Newborn Genetic Testing, (Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted Gene Panels)

By Application: Infertility and IVF Programs, Genetic Disease Risk Assessment, Chromosomal Abnormality Detection, Fetal Health Screening, Inherited Disorder Diagnosis, and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Investigation

By Product Type: Instruments and Systems (Sequencers, PCR Systems, Microarray Platforms), Consumables and Reagents (DNA Extraction Kits, Amplification Reagents, Hybridization Probes), and Software and Services (Genetic Data Analysis Tools, Counseling and Interpretation Services)

By Sample Type: Embryo, Amniotic Fluid, Maternal Blood, Buccal Swab, and Cord Blood

By End User: Fertility Clinics and IVF Centers, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, and Genetic Counseling Centers

By Methodology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) , Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), and Microarray Analysis

