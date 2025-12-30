Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, (“Six Flags” or the "Company") (NYSE: FUN) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Legacy Six Flags”) with Cedar Fair, L.P. (“Cedar Fair”), and their subsidiaries and affiliates. Six Flags investors have until January 5, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 1, 2024, Six Flags’ corporate predecessor merged with Cedar Fair, L.P. (“Cedar Fair”) to create North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, with a property portfolio of approximately 40 amusement parks and water parks, along with several resort properties. The combined entity, named Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FUN.” Following the merger, Six Flags consistently reported poor financial and operational results, revealing that Six Flags’ corporate predecessor had for years deferred or foregone basic park maintenance, operational improvements, infrastructure repairs, and ride design and development updates, necessitating a massive capital infusion. On the July 1, 2024 closing date of the merger, Six Flags stock traded above $55.00 per share. Following the merger, the price of Six Flags stock fell as low as $20 per share, representing a decline of nearly 64%.

