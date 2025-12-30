United States Bicycles Market Report 2025-2033: Shares, Revenue Opportunities and Competition Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Bicycle Market Report by Type, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for bicycles in the United States is expected to expand substantially from US$ 15.84 billion in 2024 to US$ 22.01 billion by the year 2033. This expansion is based on a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.72% from 2025 to 2033. The reasons behind this growth are increased use of cycling for recreational purposes and commuting, increased concern for the environment, and advancements in bicycle technology to increase the overall experience of the consumer.

Growth Drivers in the United States Bicycle Market



Increased Emphasis on Health, Fitness, and Eco-Friendliness

The increasing consciousness of health and well-being is one of the key drivers of the U.S. bike market. Americans are increasingly looking to bike as a means of staying fit, lowering obesity rates, and enhancing cardiovascular well-being. In parallel, environmental awareness and carbon emissions concerns are prompting individuals to choose environmentally friendly modes of commuting, with bicycles as a viable alternative to motor vehicles for in-city travel. Government and community programs, such as bike-sharing systems and increased cycling infrastructure, are further enhancing adoption of cycling in urban and suburban communities.

In May 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation granted 99 communities a total of USD 63 million of grants in the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program. This program aims to specifically fund projects enhancing roadway safety through infrastructure such as protected bike lanes, multimodal corridors, and urban trails. The dollars, said USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will "help create complete streets and linked trail systems making bicycling easy, comfortable, and convenient for everyone."

Increasing Use of E-Bikes and Technological Advances

The growth of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, has dramatically increased the size of the U.S. market. E-bikes are attractive to commuters, leisure cyclists, and older users with pedal-assist technology that lowers the effort required and increases travel range. Technical advancements like GPS tracking, intelligent connectivity, and better battery life are making the bicycle more convenient and desirable. With increasing urban traffic, e-bikes are an effective, economical, and eco-friendly solution, propelling robust demand across the country.

As of February 2024, Trek launched the Allant+ 9.9S, a high-end e-bike with voice-guided navigation and AI-based range optimization. The cargo market is also doing well; Urban Arrow and Yuba Bicycles have increased their electric cargo fleets to meet growing demand from families as well as last-mile delivery companies.

Growth of Cycling Culture and Participation in Sports

Cycling as a sport and recreational activity is gaining popularity in the U.S. Triathlons, mountain bike races, and long-distance cycling tours are events that draw participation and increase demand for high-performance bicycles. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated interest in outdoor recreation, with families and individuals investing in bicycles for leisure. Social media and cycling communities also encourage participation, creating a sense of lifestyle around cycling. This cultural shift is driving sales of both specialized bicycles and accessories.

In 2023, U.S. consumers spent $903 million on bicycle equipment, with 70% of cyclists being men and 30% women. The industry is extremely fragmented, with more than 200 brands of bikes competing for market share, although Trek Bikes heads the pack with a commanding 22.5% share of the market.

Challenges in the United States Bicycle Market



High Costs and Affordability Issues

Upscale bicycles, especially road bikes and e-bikes, may be costly in terms of technology, components, and supply chains. Most consumers consider the high initial cost a deterrent, mainly when juxtaposed against conventional means of commuting. Affordability issues are also worsened by economic instability, which contributes to restricted mass uptake of sophisticated bicycles in America.

Infrastructure Shortcomings and Safety Issues

Although cycling infrastructure is evolving, few U.S. cities have dedicated bike lanes, parking structures, and secure riding conditions. Road-sharing anxieties with motorized vehicles deter potential cyclists. There is also an escalating incidence of bicycle theft, especially among high-end models, in cities. These issues offset the complete potential of bicycle uptake even as interest increases.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $22.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Bicycle Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Types

6.2 By Distribution Channels

6.3 By States

7. Type

7.1 Road Bicycle

7.2 Hybrid Bicycle

7.3 All Terrain Bicycle

7.4 E-Bicycle

7.5 Other

8. Distribution Channel

8.1 Online Stores

8.2 Offline Stores

9. Top States

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of United States

10. Value Chain Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats

13. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Accell Group N.V.

14.2 Trek Bicycle Corporation

14.3 Pon Holdings B.V.

14.4 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

14.5 Bulls Bikes

14.6 Pedego Inc.

14.7 Benno Bikes LLC

14.8 Hero Cycles Limited

14.9 Ribble Cycles

14.10 Riese Und Muller GmbH

