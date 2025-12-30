United States Atherectomy Devices Market Report 2025-2033: Shares for Product Types, Applications, End Users, Top States

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Atherectomy Devices Market Report by Product Type, Application, End User, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Atherectomy Devices Market is expected to expand from US$ 316.05 Million in 2024 to US$ 627.59 Million by 2033. The growth signifies an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.92% during the period 2025-2033. Drivers for this growth are a rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders, medical technology advancements, and a surge in demand for minimal invasive treatments, improving patient outcomes and fueling market expansion.

Growth Drivers in United States Atherectomy Devices Market

Increasing Incidence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Cardiovascular Conditions

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) affects >12 million Americans and 200 million people globally. PAD is differentially prevalent and clinically impactful in demographic subgroups in the United States. The United States is experiencing a rapidly expanding burden of peripheral artery disease (PAD), atherosclerosis, and other cardiovascular conditions fueled by aging, physical inactivity, obesity, and diabetes. Millions of Americans have PAD, much of it undiagnosed until late in the disease, says the CDC. Atherectomy devices, which aim to clear plaque from arteries and restore blood flow, are increasingly important for treating severe cases. Drivers include the demand for less invasive procedures with shorter hospital stays and recovery times. As patients increase, so does the need for sophisticated atherectomy technology that will treat large volumes of patients effectively, hospitals and physicians agree.

Technological Developments in Atherectomy Devices

Ongoing development of atherectomy technologies is fueling uptake in U.S. hospitals and specialty clinics. Devices are now enhanced with better plaque removal efficacy, integration of real-time imaging, and reduced complications. New technologies such as laser and orbital atherectomy systems are improving procedural safety, precision, and patient outcomes. Furthermore, the creation of portable and simple-to-use systems is opening up access in outpatients. The U.S. market also enjoys significant investment in R&D by medical device titans, promoting competitive product introductions. These technologies are enhancing the effectiveness of atherectomy procedures, further increasing physician confidence and patient demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Nov 2024, Royal Philips announced enrollment of the first patient in the U.S. THOR IDE trial, which will evaluate its new combined laser atherectomy and intravascular lithotripsy catheter for the treatment of PAD.

Reimbursement and Healthcare Coverage Expansion

The U.S. healthcare system continues to acknowledge atherectomy as an important treatment method for PAD and coronary artery disease, which results in enhanced reimbursement policies. Private payers and Medicare continue to expand coverage for atherectomy procedures, eliminating financial obstacles for patients. Positive reimbursement incentivizes clinics and hospitals to embrace advanced devices, confident that expenses are compensated by insurance. This has been particularly significant for older patients, who are most impacted by PAD and rely substantially on Medicare. As reimbursement models become more favorable, the use of atherectomy devices further speeds up, building market growth and enhancing access to high-tech cardiovascular treatments.

Challenges in the United States Atherectomy Devices Market

High Device and Procedure Cost

One of the major challenges for the U.S. atherectomy market is the high expense of devices and procedures. High-end atherectomy systems can be costly for clinics and hospitals, necessitating heavy capital equipment and consumable expenditures. Even with insurance, out-of-pocket costs can be high for patients, deterring use. Moreover, cost containment pressures on healthcare providers commonly restrict widespread usage. Less expensive facilities, especially, have affordability issues, creating unequal access throughout the nation. Without additional cost savings or increased reimbursement, the market stands to experience slower penetration in spite of robust clinical demand for minimally invasive treatment.

Procedural Risks and Limited Skilled Professionals

In spite of technology advancements, atherectomy procedures inherently involve risks, such as arterial perforation, distal embolization, and restenosis. Complications require highly trained operators with long-term training. Nonetheless, a lack of trained interventional cardiologists and vascular surgeons skilled in complex atherectomy technologies exists, particularly for rural and underserved areas. Education programs can take time and money, limiting the rate of workforce growth. In addition, patient safety issues might inhibit physician acceptance of particular device styles. Mitigating procedural risks by innovation, along with increasing specialized training, continues to be crucial in addressing this obstacle and fueling wider adoption in the U.S. market.

