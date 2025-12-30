Mondelēz Global LLC Expands Voluntary Recall of 2 SKUs of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie in the US

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today an expansion of its December 24, 2025 voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie. This expansion includes one additional code date (10MAY2026) and two additional UPCs of product pouches inside the recalled carton units of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie.

This voluntary recall is being conducted because of an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. Due to the characteristics and size of the small starch clumps, the clump could constitute a choking hazard, particularly in special risk groups, such as young children and the elderly.

This recall is limited exclusively to the CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other CHIPS AHOY! or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Case GTIN Best When Used By Dates Product Images 22.4Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 8ct Caddie 44000086688



10044000086678 09MAY2026

10MAY2026

11MAY2026

12MAY2026

2.8Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE POUCH 44000086671 N/A 09MAY2026

10MAY2026

11MAY2026

12MAY2026

7.0Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 5CT 12 44000085650

10044000085657 10MAY2026

12MAY2026

18MAY2026

1.4 oz CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE POUCH 44000085667 N/A 10MAY2026

12MAY2026

18MAY2026



There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET for more information.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE’S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at www.x.com/MDLZ.

Contacts: Sylvie Russo

847-943-5678

news@mdlz.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad798b1e-a8c9-4215-ad81-d469755c9a22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cb06c7a-2674-43ac-806b-90dfe6cbd453

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/460c2aac-68d8-483c-b5de-d74fa246a5b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf8185c4-4f00-4be4-aba3-5b5425233ce1