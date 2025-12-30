Thailand Digital Transformation Market Analysis 2025-2033: Revenues for Analytics, AI & ML; XR; IoT; Industrial Robotics; Blockchain; Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing; Cyber-security; Cloud & Edge Computing

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Digital Transformation Market Report by Type, Enterprise Size, Deployment Model, End-User, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand's Digital Transformation Market is expected to reach US$ 19.87 billion by 2033 from US$ 9.21 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.92% from 2025 to 2033. Thailand's digital transformation is driven by government efforts, expanding mobile internet usage, cloud adoption, and greater enterprise need for automation and customer-centric digital solutions.







Key Factors Driving the Thailand Digital Transformation Market Growth

Vision and Policy of the Government

Thailand's national digital strategy plays a crucial role in fostering transformation. The Thailand 4.0 program supports economic modernization through digital technology, establishing the country as a regional innovation powerhouse. Investments in 5G, digital literacy programs, and e-governance are boosting public and private sector partnership. The government's direct involvement helps streamline regulatory frameworks and speeds infrastructure development. These deliberate efforts boost the country's digital ecosystem and provide a conducive climate for company growth and international investment. As policy support continues to expand, firms are better poised to migrate toward digitally integrated models that boost operational efficiency and customer experience.



Growing Internet and Mobile Penetration

Thailand's expanding smartphone usage and internet availability throughout urban and semi-urban areas are fuelling digital engagement. Businesses are exploiting this connectivity to reach bigger audiences through e-commerce, mobile apps, and digital marketing. Consumers want fast, safe, and personalized digital experiences, prompting organizations to invest in digital tools and platforms. This digital consumer culture encourages enterprises to innovate and integrate digital channels into their core operations. High mobile penetration also fosters the rise of digital payments and online services, further embedding digital transformation into everyday life. The future of Thailand's consumer and corporate environments will be greatly influenced by this trend.



Growing Use of AI and Cloud Technologies

Cloud computing and artificial intelligence are becoming crucial to Thailand's digital initiatives. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based services for scalability, cost-efficiency, and flexibility. AI-driven solutions are being utilized to automate operations, increase customer service, and create actionable insights. These technologies help firms to make data-informed decisions and innovate faster. The availability of regional cloud data centers and AI development hubs further helps this trend. As digital maturity develops, businesses across sectors - from retail to manufacturing - are embedding AI and cloud capabilities into their digital frameworks, greatly contributing to the country's broader transformation ambitions.



Challenges in the Thailand Digital Transformation Market

Lack of Digital Skills and Talent

The lack of qualified IT workers is one of the major obstacles facing Thailand's digital transformation. The workforce is undertrained in critical fields like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics, despite the growing utilization of technology. Innovation is slowed down and organizations are unable to properly employ digital tools due to this talent gap. For businesses that must make significant investments in upskilling or importing expertise, the scarcity of digital specialists also raises operating expenses. To close this gap, persistent work in public-private partnerships, vocational training, and educational reform is needed to develop domestic talent that can sustain long-term digital growth.



Disparities in Infrastructure and Connectivity

Although Thailand's cities have sophisticated digital infrastructure, rural and isolated areas continue to struggle with connectivity and digital access. These differences lead to unequal chances for economic involvement and digital inclusion. Implementing digital solutions is difficult for businesses in less connected areas, which might exacerbate the economic divide between urban and rural areas. National digital transformation projects are also hampered by inconsistent infrastructure. To get around this, specific funding is required to expand technological hubs outside of big cities, improve broadband networks, and encourage reasonably priced internet access. A comprehensive and sustainable digital economy requires balanced regional growth.



Current Developments in the Industry

In June 2025, Thailand announced that THB 1.34 trillion would be used to construct a smart city in Huai Yai as part of the EEC initiative, with 350,000 residents to be served by ubiquitous IoT grids.

The National AI Committee, which coordinates AI policy across ministries and the corporate sector, was formally established in May 2025.

In March 2025, the cabinet authorized USD 2.7 billion for investments in data centers, which included a 300 MW construction project by Haoyang Cloud & Data.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $19.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Thailand

