Carbon-Neutral Fuels Market Worth $126.5 Billion by 2030 - Renewable Power Surplus Utilization Drives Adoption of Power-to-Liquid and Power-to-Gas Fuel Pathways

The global market for Carbon-Neutral Fuels was valued at US$88.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$126.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the carbon-neutral fuels market is driven by several intertwined factors spanning environmental targets, industrial demand, technological viability, and strategic policy support. At the core is the global push toward net-zero emissions, with more than 140 countries and thousands of corporations committing to carbon neutrality by mid-century. This sweeping commitment is translating into direct demand for low-emission alternatives in sectors that cannot easily electrify - aviation, marine shipping, heavy manufacturing, and long-haul freight.

On the technology side, the rapid maturation of green hydrogen electrolysis, CO2-to-fuel conversion, and biomass gasification is enabling large-scale, commercially viable production pathways. From an end-use perspective, industries are eager to decarbonize without overhauling existing infrastructure, making drop-in carbon-neutral fuels an attractive proposition. Consumer and corporate behavior is evolving, with rising scrutiny of Scope 3 emissions, greater interest in sustainable sourcing, and ESG frameworks pushing companies to adopt low-carbon fuel solutions.

Policy support is equally vital, with tax incentives, fuel blending mandates, infrastructure funding, and clean energy subsidies helping bridge the economic gap between conventional and carbon-neutral fuels. Additionally, geopolitical concerns over energy security and fuel independence are prompting many nations to invest in local, renewables-based fuel production, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

International cooperation through climate accords and technology-sharing partnerships is further accelerating knowledge transfer and deployment. Together, these drivers are not only propelling the carbon-neutral fuels market forward but are also positioning it as a foundational pillar of the emerging global green energy economy.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Carbon-Neutral Fuels market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Feedstock (Carbon Dioxide Feedstock, Hydrogen Feedstock, Plant Starches Feedstock, Animal Fats Feedstock, Vegetable Oil Feedstock, Other Feedstocks); Type (Hydrogen Cells Type, Biodiesel Type, Bioethanol Type, Biobutanol Type, Methanol Type, Algae Type, Other Types); Application (Automobiles Application, Ships Application, Aircrafts Application, Trains Application, Power Generation Application, Chemicals Application, Other Applications).

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Carbon Dioxide Feedstock segment, which is expected to reach US$33.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Hydrogen Feedstock segment is also set to grow at 7.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $24.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $25.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Carbon-Neutral Fuels market report include:

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Cosan S.A.

Dioxide Materials

Enerkem Inc.

Eni S.p.A.

ExxonMobil Corporation

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

HIF Global

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

LanzaTech

Neste Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited

Phillips 66

Repsol S.A.

Saudi Aramco

Shell plc

Sinopec Group

TotalEnergies SE

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $88.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $126.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

World Market Trajectories

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Carbon-Neutral Fuels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Decarbonization Targets Throw the Spotlight on Carbon-Neutral Fuels as Next-Gen Energy Alternatives

Stricter Emission Regulations Accelerate Demand for Low-Carbon and Renewable Fuel Substitutes

Expansion of Net-Zero Commitments by Corporates and Governments Strengthens the Business Case for Carbon-Neutral Fuel Adoption

Growing Investment in Green Hydrogen and E-Fuels Expands the Addressable Market for Synthetic Carbon-Neutral Fuels

Electrification Gaps in Aviation and Shipping Propel Growth in Drop-In, Carbon-Neutral Liquid Fuels

Carbon Pricing and Emission Trading Schemes Generate Economic Incentives for Transition to Cleaner Fuel Alternatives

Integration with Carbon Capture and Utilization Technologies Spurs Innovation in Closed-Loop Fuel Cycles

Renewable Power Surplus Utilization Drives Adoption of Power-to-Liquid and Power-to-Gas Fuel Pathways

Bio-Based Feedstocks and Advanced Algal Sources Open New Vistas for Sustainable Carbon-Neutral Fuel Production

Lifecycle Emission Accounting and Scope 3 Reduction Pressures Boost Market Demand from ESG-Conscious Buyers

Global Supply Chain Decarbonization Efforts Strengthen Market Viability of Low-Carbon Freight and Logistics Fuels

