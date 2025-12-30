AI-based Digital Pathology Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2025-2035 - Breast Cancer and Ki67 Assays Dominate AI-based Digital Pathology Applications

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Neural Network, Type of Assay, Type of End-User, Area of Application, Target Disease Indication and Key Geographies" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI-based digital pathology market is projected to expand from USD 1.01 billion in the current year to USD 2.32 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 8.7%. This growth is driven by technological advancements and an emphasis on precision medicine that have enhanced digital pathology techniques, allowing for more efficient quantitative and qualitative assessments.
Market Dynamics and Opportunities
The adoption of AI in digital pathology has revolutionized slide examination, replacing traditional microscopy. Digitizing glass slides facilitates rapid transmission from diagnostic centers to pathologists, significantly improving tissue micro-environment comprehension. AI integration in diagnostics allows tailored treatment strategies and patient categorization, fostering a transformative care delivery model across pathology subdomains.
Market Insights
Currently, about 80 companies offer AI-based digital pathology services worldwide, primarily to research institutes and diagnostic facilities. Companies provide a range of AI-based solutions, enhanced through proprietary products chiefly employed in research and diagnostics.
The market has attracted substantial investment, with approximately USD 2 billion invested over 60 funding events. Factors such as the integration of AI into clinical workflows and increased global adoption of these tools have propelled market growth, anticipated to maintain an 8.70% annualized rate till 2035.
Key Insights:
- The demand for AI-based digital pathology solutions is growing, with convolutional neural networks leading the market due to their extensive application range. Ki67 assays dominate the market due to high relevance in cell proliferation.
- Research institutes currently hold the largest market share, with diagnostic applications predicted to show higher growth rates. Breast cancer is the primary disease indication, capturing the largest market share.
- Geographically, North America holds the most significant market share, while Europe's market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.
Featured Players:
- Aiforia Technologies
- Akoya Biosciences
- Ibex Medical Analytics
- Indica Labs
- Paige
- PathAI
- PROSCIA
- Roche Tissue Diagnostics
- Visiopharm
Research and Analysis
The report includes extensive market sizing and opportunity analysis, segmentation by neural network type, assay, end-user, and target disease indication. It also provides a thorough company landscape evaluation and competitiveness analysis, focusing on market leaders and emerging players.
Reasons to Buy:
- Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections and insights into competitive dynamics for strategic decision-making.
- Access to key market trends and growth prospects, empowering stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities.
Additional Benefits:
- Complimentary PPT Insights Packs and Excel Data Packs
- Free content customization and report updates
- Detailed walkthrough sessions with the research team
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|212
|Forecast Period
|2025-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
- 1.1. Chapter Overview
- 1.2. Market Segmentations
- 1.3. Research Methodology
- 1.4. Key Questions Answered
- 1.5. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
- 3.1. Chapter Overview
- 3.2. Artificial Intelligence in Digital Pathology
- 3.3. Workflow of AI-based Digital Pathology
- 3.4. Applications of AI-based Digital Pathology Solutions
- 3.5. Regulatory Requirements Focused on AI-based Digital Pathology
- 3.6. Challenges Associated with the Use of AI in Digital Pathology
- 3.7. Future Perspectives
4. AI-BASED DIGITAL PATHOLOGY: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- 4.1. Chapter Overview
- 4.2. AI-based Digital Pathology Providers: Developers Landscape
- 4.3. AI-based Digital Pathology Providers: Market Landscape
5. AI-BASED DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS
- 5.1. Chapter Overview
6. COMPANY PROFILES
- 6.1. Chapter Overview
- 6.2. PathAI
- 6.3. Paige
- 6.4. Akoya Biosciences
- 6.5. PROSCIA
- 6.6. Visiopharm
- 6.7. Roche Tissue Diagnostics
- 6.8. Aiforia Technologies
- 6.9. Indica Labs
- 6.10. Ibex Medical Analytics
7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
- 7.1. Chapter Overview
- 7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
- 7.3. Methodology
8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS
- 8.1. Chapter Overview
- 8.2. Types of Funding
9. DEMAND ANALYSIS
- 9.1. Chapter Overview
- 9.2. Scope and Methodology
10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
- 10.1. Chapter Overview
- 10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11. CONCLUDING REMARKS
12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
14. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION
