Xtreme Collision Auto Care Expands Insurance-Focused Accident Repair and OEM/ADAS Calibration Services for Drivers in Hollywood and West Park, Florida.

West Park, Florida, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Collision Auto Care announced the expansion of its insurance-oriented accident repair program, supporting drivers throughout Hollywood, West Park, Hallandale Beach, Aventura, and surrounding communities. The updated service model provides structured assistance after a collision, including insurance communication, deductible guidance, towing coordination, and OEM-compliant repair procedures for modern vehicles.





Xtreme Collision Auto Care at work





Located at 2104 SW 59 Terrace in West Park, Xtreme Collision Auto Care specializes in accident repair and full collision restoration for standard, luxury, and exotic vehicles. The business emphasizes accurate diagnostics, structural repair integrity, and ADAS calibration to ensure that critical safety systems function correctly following an impact.

Insurance Support for Drivers After an Accident

Navigating insurance requirements can be challenging for customers who have recently been involved in a collision. To support them, Xtreme Collision Auto Care now provides dedicated assistance that includes:

Guidance on deductible responsibilities

Communication with insurance adjusters

Preparation of repair documentation for claim approval

Step-by-step updates from estimate to completion

Coordination with towing providers

These services are designed to help drivers move through the post-accident process with confidence, clarity, and timely support. Customers who search for deductible assistance body-shop services frequently rely on Xtreme Collision Auto Care for transparent communication and smooth claim handling.

Accident Repair and OEM/ADAS Calibration Services

Modern accident repair requires a precise approach to ensure both structural and technological systems are restored correctly. The shop provides:

Structural frame and body correction

Dent removal and body panel reconstruction

Paint restoration and color matching

OEM-based repair procedures

ADAS calibration for modern vehicles

ADAS calibration restores essential safety systems such as camera alignment, radar sensors, lane assist modules, and crash detection functions. These features must be recalibrated after an accident to maintain manufacturer-level performance and ensure safe operation.

Many customers searching for collision repair near me or accident repair near me require both structural work and calibration services. Xtreme Collision Auto Care integrates these components into one repair process to ensure accuracy, safety, and reliability.

Serving the Hollywood Region With Clear Geographic Positioning

Drivers looking for a body shop in Hollywood or surrounding areas rely on Xtreme Collision Auto Care for accident repair, towing support, and insurance-friendly repair procedures. The shop's location in West Park provides convenient access for customers across Broward County, including Hollywood Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, and Aventura.

Customers also frequently look for an auto body-shop near me, reflecting the shop’s strong presence among drivers seeking fast, accessible, and trustworthy repair services after a crash.

Consistent Five-Star Feedback and Certified Technicians

Xtreme Collision Auto Care maintains I-CAR Gold Class certification, demonstrating adherence to industry-recognized safety and repair standards. The business has earned nearly one hundred five-star reviews, with customers praising accurate repair work, clear communication, and straightforward insurance guidance. These reviews reinforce the shop’s reputation as a trusted accident repair provider, particularly for insurance-related needs.

Verified Online Profiles for Easy Access

Drivers can connect with Xtreme Collision Auto Care through its verified digital profiles, which provide accurate contact information, updates, and direct access to location details:

Facebook Page: Xtreme Collision Auto Care on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577340182934



Instagram Profile: Xtreme Collision Auto Care on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/xtremecollisionautocare

Google Maps Location: View Xtreme Collision Auto Care on Google Maps

https://maps.app.goo.gl/SdSLuw1ibWr64oXH7

These links allow customers to review services, confirm the shop’s address, send direct messages, or request directions after an accident.

Commitment to Precision and Customer-Focused Repair Processes

Xtreme Collision Auto Care continues to invest in modern repair technology, advanced calibration equipment, and ongoing technician training. The business emphasizes a transparent repair process aligned with manufacturer expectations and insurance guidelines, ensuring that each vehicle is restored safely and accurately.

By expanding its insurance-driven accident repair capabilities, Xtreme Collision Auto Care reinforces its mission to provide dependable, clear, and safety-focused services for drivers throughout Hollywood and West Park.

Media Contact

Xtreme Collision Auto Care

Contact: Ben Kimhi

Phone: 786 292 4647

Email: xtremecollision23@gmail.com

Website: xtremecollisioncenter1.com

Xtreme Collision Auto Care



