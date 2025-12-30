PRESS RELEASE: NACON: Availability of the 2025/26 half-year Financial Report

Press release

Lesquin, December 30, 2025 - 6:00 p. m.

Availability of the 2025/26 half-year Financial Report

Nacon (ISIN FR 0013482791) announces the availability of its 2025/26 half-year financial report. This document is available on Nacon's website: https://corporate.nacongaming.com/, "Investor' Area", "Financial Information".

Restatement of the 2025/26 half-year accounts

During the review of the financial accounts for the first-half of the 2025/26 financial year, Nacon's auditors issued a position regarding an ongoing legal dispute. This position required a restatement of the half-year accounts which had been published on November 24. As a result, the company was required to record a provision of 2.5 million euros related to this dispute. This restatement also caused a delay in the release of the half-year financial report.

This legal dispute, which dates back more than 15 years and is described on page 200 of the 2024/25 Universal Registration Document, concerns patents held by Nintendo. This legal dispute relates to controllers that are no longer marketed by the company. Recently, the Courts in Germany ruled on this matter and issued an unfavorable decision against Bigben Interactive Gmbh, Nacon's distribution subsidiary.

Following this judgment, the company decided to appeal in order to contest the decision taken by the German judicial authorities.

Upcoming events:

Third-quarter 2025-2026 : January 19, 2026, after the market close





ABOUT NACON







IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 M







OPERATING PROFIT 2024/2025: €1.1 M







WORKFORCE

More than 1 000 employees











INTERNATIONAL

25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/



NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP







CONTACT:

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01









