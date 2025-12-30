INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in NowRx, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NowRx, Inc. (“NowRx” or the “Company”). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether NowRx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 23, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired NowRx securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

A complaint has been filed on behalf of NowRx investors, alleging that NowRx and other defendants failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning NowRx’s financial condition; (2) that NowRx was on the brink of bankruptcy or insolvency; (3) that NowRx had hired an investment bank to explore a sale or raise significant funds so that it could continue operations; (4) that as of December 31, 2021, NowRx was itself valued by an investment bank at $3.55 per share and this $3.55 per share price was significantly less than the $10.50 per share offering price in the Company’s Series C stock offering in 2022; and (5) as a result, investors in the Series C stock offering would likely lose their investment.

