INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ETHZilla Corporation - ETHZ

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ETHZilla Corporation (“ETHZilla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETHZ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ETHZilla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 19, 2025, during after-market hours, ETHZilla disclosed it had sold approximately 24,291 Ether (ETH) for an aggregate of $74.5 million, that it expects to use all, or a significant portion, of this funding to redeem its outstanding senior secured convertible notes, and that it “plans to continue to evaluate various capital raising strategies including ETH sales and equity offerings, as it seeks to complete its business plans, including the tokenization of real world assets.” Then, during pre-market hours on December 22, 2025, the Company disclosed that “[i]n the future, the Company believes its value will be driven by revenue and cash flow growth from our RWA tokenization business.”

On this news, ETHZilla’s stock price fell $0.60 per share, or 8.70%, to close at $6.30 per share on December 22, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

