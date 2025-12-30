INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Insmed Incorporated - INSM

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Insmed Incorporated (“Insmed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Insmed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 17, 2025, Insmed issued a press release announcing “that the Phase 2b BiRCh study of brensocatib in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRSsNP) did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints in either the 10 mg or 40 mg treatment arms.” In light of the trial results, Insmed decided to discontinue development of brensocatib.

On this news, Insmed’s stock price fell $31.91 per share, or 16.08%, to close at $166.55 per share on December 18, 2025.

