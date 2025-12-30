INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Charming Medical Limited - MCTA

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Charming Medical Limited (“Charming Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCTA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Charming Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 11, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued an order to halt trading of Charming Medical securities “because of potential manipulation in the securities of [the Company] effectuated through recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media to purchase, hold, and/or sell the securities of [the Company] and to send screenshots documenting their transaction, which appear to be designed to artificially inflate the price and trading volume of the [Company’s] securities[.]”

As a result, trading in Charming Medical’s securities was suspended starting on November 12, 2025.

