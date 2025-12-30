Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Appoints Andrea Brunetti Chief Legal Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced the promotion of Andrea Brunetti to executive vice president, chief legal officer (CLO) and corporate secretary, effective January 1, 2026. Brunetti has served as interim chief legal officer and corporate secretary since May 2025. In her new role, she will report directly to the Bank’s president and chief executive officer and serve as a member of the Bank’s Leadership Team.



“Andrea is an exceptional and dedicated leader with a deep understanding of our Bank and the legal complexities of our work,” said Joe Amato, interim president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “Her extensive industry knowledge, coupled with her strong commitment to our mission, is an asset to the Bank and will continue to have a positive impact on our organization.”



As chief legal officer, Brunetti will provide legal counsel to the Bank’s management and board of directors, including advising on regulatory matters and the development and execution of the Bank’s business strategies, policies, and practices. She will also oversee and manage the Bank’s legal staff and outside counsel.



Since joining the Bank in 2009, Brunetti has advised on a wide range of subjects, including corporate governance, secured transactions, affordable housing, community investment, capital markets, labor and employment law, litigation and SEC/disclosure matters. She also has extensive experience in banking regulation and the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Brunetti earned her bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and her juris doctor from the University of California, Berkeley. In 2022, she completed the graduate school program at Pacific Coast Banking School, earning a master’s-level certificate in executive banking and leadership focused on the financial services industry.



