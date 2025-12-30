Argan Products International Launches Private Label Accelerator Program for Beauty Brands

Tangier, Virginia, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangier, Virginia - December 30, 2025 - -

Argan Products International, operating through its ArganWholesale division, has introduced a structured private label accelerator program designed to streamline the launch process for independent beauty brands and spa operators entering the argan oil market. The program features defined minimum order quantity tiers, comprehensive compliance checklists, and documented approval processes to reduce time-to-market for new product lines.

The accelerator program addresses common challenges faced by emerging beauty brands and private label operators by establishing clear minimum order quantities based on specific SKUs and packaging types. Rather than presenting variable pricing structures, the program provides transparent tier requirements that enable businesses to plan inventory investments and scale operations according to their growth trajectory.

A cornerstone of the new program is its label compliance checklist, which outlines required information standards, supported languages, and batch coding rules for international markets. This systematic approach helps brands navigate regulatory requirements across the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, and Middle East North Africa regions, reducing the risk of costly compliance errors that can delay product launches.

"The beauty industry needs more than generic turnkey solutions," stated Mo Boukadid, Director of Operations at Argan Products International. "This accelerator program provides a documented pathway from concept to market, with each step clearly defined. We have seen too many promising brands struggle with compliance issues or unclear supplier requirements, and this structured approach eliminates those uncertainties."

The program offers both in-stock and custom-sourced packaging options, with clear distinctions between pre-vetted solutions available for immediate deployment and custom packaging that requires specified lead times. This flexibility allows brands to choose between speed-to-market with existing packaging or differentiation through custom solutions.

ArganWholesale has implemented a multi-stage approval process within the accelerator framework, beginning with label proof verification, followed by pre-production sampling, and concluding with batch sign-off procedures. Each stage includes specific checkpoints to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance before full production commences.

Documentation support represents another key component of the program. Each order includes a comprehensive documentation package containing certificates of analysis, safety data sheets, INCI statements, and complete traceability records with batch information. This documentation enables brands to meet retailer requirements and regulatory standards while building consumer trust through transparency.

The program particularly benefits independent beauty brands, spa operators developing signature product lines, and small to medium enterprises seeking to enter or expand within the premium argan oil segment. By providing a repeatable launch framework, the accelerator reduces typical development timelines while maintaining quality standards required for international distribution.

Argan Products International specializes in providing EcoCert certified argan oil sourced directly from Morocco. The company offers comprehensive private labeling and contract bottling services, along with bulk supply options ranging from one-gallon containers to 55-gallon drums. Through its operations, the company serves product manufacturers, private label brands, ingredient distributors, and retail establishments seeking premium argan oil products for the global beauty and personal care market.

###

For more information about Argan Products International, contact the company here:



Argan Products International

Mo Boukadid

00 212 648-806674

m.boukadid@gmail.com

Rue 11 N°59 – Lot N°594

Tangier – Morocco