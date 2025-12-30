Legal Soft Launches Initiative to Provide Free Virtual Assistants to Bar Associations Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Soft, a leader in legal staffing and legal technology solutions, today announced a new initiative offering free Virtual Assistant (VA) support for one year to up to 10 Bar Associations across the United States. The program is designed to help Bar Associations modernize operations, streamline administrative workloads, and better serve their members in an increasingly complex legal environment.

Bar Associations face growing demands, from member engagement and to communications and administrative support and often with limited internal resources. Through this initiative, participating organizations will receive a dedicated Virtual Assistant to support core operational needs at no cost.

“This initiative is about giving back to the legal community while helping Bar Associations operate more efficiently,” said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft. “Bar Associations play a critical role in supporting attorneys, and we believe access to scalable staffing solutions can significantly enhance the services they provide.”

The Virtual Assistants will support approved administrative functions such as membership coordination, communications, and internal operations. Each participating Bar Association will receive structured onboarding, defined scope of work, and ongoing support throughout the one-year term.

Participating Bar Associations will also collaborate with Legal Soft on public announcements, case studies, and thought leadership initiatives to share insights into how modern staffing solutions can support legal organizations.

The initiative reflects a broader trend of legal organizations adopting virtual staffing and AI-driven solutions to improve efficiency, reduce operational strain, and remain future-ready.

Available Now

Bar Associations interested in participating may apply at Legal Soft

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft provides legal staffing and technology solutions to law firms and legal organizations nationwide. By combining experienced virtual professionals with innovative tools, the company helps legal teams operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

