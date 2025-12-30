Blue Gold CEO Andrew Cavaghan Highlights Recent Milestones and Gold-Backed Stable Coin Market Opportunities in Newly Released Interview

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the release of a new interview featuring Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cavaghan. In the discussion, Cavaghan provides insight into the Company’s expanded platform that will support a gold-backed stable coin, a consumer-facing digital wallet, and a proprietary gold production and trading platform, Furthermore, Cavaghan highlights the innovation shown by the Blue Gold team throughout 2025 and outlines strategic initiatives designed to scale Blue Gold’s market presence and enhance shareholder value. The interview underscores management’s commitment to transparency and its focus on delivering a vertically integrated gold fintech company.

Access to the full interview and transcript can be found at the links below:

Zacks Small-Cap Research Interview & Transcript

https://scr.zacks.com/news/news-details/2025/CEO-Chat-with-Andrew-Cavaghan-CEO-of-Blue-Gold-Limited/default.aspx

Interview (YouTube)

https://youtu.be/5m058ZrnstY

Interview (Twitter/X)

https://x.com/ZacksSmallCap/status/2002057232322560453

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

