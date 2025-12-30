INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - CMCL

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia Mining” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMCL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Caledonia Mining and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 1, 2025, Caledonia disclosed that proposed changes to Zimbabwe’s 2026 gold mining royalty and tax regimes could reduce profitability and cash flow at its Blanket Mine, potentially falling short of current market expectations.

On this news, Caledonia Mining’s stock price fell $4.44 per share, or 14.41%, to close at $26.37 per share on December 1, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980