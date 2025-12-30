Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: HERZ) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund has made the following year-end distribution:

Declaration

Date Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Per Share 11/10/2025 12/31/2025 11/21/2025 12/30/2025 $0.6867



The distribution for stockholders has been paid in cash or shares of the Fund’s common stock at the election of stockholders. The total amount of cash distributed to all stockholders was limited to 20% of the total distribution to be paid, excluding any cash paid for fractional shares. The remainder of the distribution (approximately 80%) was paid in the form of shares of the Fund’s common stock. The exact distribution of cash and stock to any given stockholder was dependent upon his/her election as well as elections of other stockholders, subject to the pro-rata limitation.

The price used to calculate the number of shares to be issued in lieu of cash is $2.5799, which was determined using the volume-weighted average price per share of the Fund on December 12, 15 and 16, 2025. The total amount of cash and shares distributed under the Policy was as follows:

Total Cash Total Shares $2,206,188.40

3,420,452

Stockholders who elected to receive the distribution solely in shares of common stock and stockholders who did not make an election will receive approximately 0.26617 shares of common stock for each share of common stock they owned on the payment date of December 30, 2025. Holders of approximately 84.49% of the Company’s common stock elected to receive only stock or did not make an election.



Stockholders electing to receive the distribution in all cash will receive cash in the amount of $0.16256 per common share, or approximately 23.67% of the $0.6867 distribution, and 0.2032 shares of common stock, or approximately 76.33% of the total distribution for each share of common stock they owned on the payment date of December 30, 2025. Cash in lieu of fractional shares will be issued, if applicable. Total outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock following the distribution will be approximately 19,483,671.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions declared this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Current Distribution % Breakdown of the Current Distribution Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date % Breakdown of the Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment Income $0.00

0%

$0.00

0%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.00

0%

$0.00

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.6867

100%

$0.6867

100%

Return of Capital $0.00

0%

$0.00

0%

Total (per common share) $0.6867

100%

$0.6867

100%







Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on November 28, 2025 -2.62%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 28, 2025 0%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through November 28, 2025 0.75%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of November 28, 2025 0%



No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions.

Stockholders should consult their tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the Fund’s distributions.

About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds.

More information about the advisor can be found at www.herzfeld.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price which is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. There can be no assurance that any Share repurchases will reduce or eliminate the discount of the Fund’s market price to the Fund’s net asset value per share. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read the Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (“TJHA”) or the Fund may make, may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Fund’s or TJHA’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. TJHA and the Fund caution that forward-looking statements are

subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and TJHA and the Fund assume no duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. With respect to the Fund, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) shares of the Fund may trade at a discount from Net Asset Value; (2) the Fund is expose to risks associated with equity and equity-linked securities to the extent that adverse equity market conditions could negatively impact the ability of the borrowers to make payment of interest and/or principal with respect to loans underlying the CLOS in which the Fund invests; (3) as a “non-diversified” investment company, the Fund’s investments involve greater risks than would be the case for a similar diversified investment company (5) the Adviser’s judgment about the attractiveness, relative value or potential appreciation of a particular security or investment strategy may prove incorrect; (7) market disruption risks, including certain events that have had a disruptive effect on the securities markets, generally, such as pandemics, terrorist attacks, war and other geopolitical events, hurricanes, droughts, floods and other natural disasters; (8) risk of investment in CLOs and related securities generally (9) dependence on managers of the CLOs in which the Fund invests (10) risks associated with investing in CLOs generally. Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Fund with the SEC are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on TJHA’s website at www.herzfeld.com/herz and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Fund. The information contained on TJHA’s website is not a part of this press release.

