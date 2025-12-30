Ceribell to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 9:00 am Pacific Standard Time / 12:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Event: 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

About CeriBell, Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizure and delirium in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

