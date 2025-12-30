CGE Energy, Inc and Aradatum, Inc 2025 Year End Update

BRIGHTON, Mich, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTC: CGEI) today announced the issuance of the following year end update letter from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Zaplitny.

To our valued shareholders and supporters,

As we close out the year, I want to first thank you for your patience, belief, and commitment to CGE Energy, Inc and Aradatum, Inc. Although our progress has been paced by available funding, we have remained committed and continue to move closer to realizing the future we believe our proprietary vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) technology can unlock.

Continuing Engineering and Commercial Advancement

As previously shared earlier this year, Aradatum entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with a respected global technology company to manufacture and deploy our innovative VAWT technology. While the identity of this organization remains confidential at this time, the agreement represents a major milestone in Aradatum’s journey. Importantly, Aradatum retains full ownership of its intellectual property. This licensing relationship leverages extensive manufacturing and engineering capabilities with Aradatum’s innovative technology IP to create a wind turbine that offers unprecedented power density and low cost of power. Since first announced in July, we have continued forward momentum on development milestones.

Why Our Technology Matters More Than Ever

The energy demands of data centers and artificial intelligence are increasing at a historically hyperscale technological pace. The current grid capability and new power plant construction alone cannot meet demand fast enough. While no single solution will solve the global power challenge, we believe our technology is uniquely positioned to be a distributed renewable power solution available for Green IT and critical infrastructure with the lowest costs of power and highest power density.

To that end, we are currently conducting an engineering study to further our power densification modeling. This work will illustrate the performance characteristics and power output of turbine clusters, further quantifying the value proposition of deploying large VAWT arrays. Vertical axis turbines are inherently suited for a densification model, allowing closer spacing than traditional wind farms and more efficient land use than solar, which can increase total energy output while reducing land needs and lowering overall cost. Our study focuses specifically on how our patented design performs within this densified configuration.

Corporate Structure and Shareholder Transition

As previously communicated, it was our intent at the appropriate time, to transition CGE Energy shareholders and all relevant intellectual property fully into Aradatum. Aradatum represents the forward-looking entity and future of this technology. That transition is fully underway.

At this time, shareholders who hold CGE Energy shares directly are eligible to participate in a private, one‑for‑one share exchange between CGE Energy, Inc and Aradatum, Inc. A formal notification letter outlining the details of this private transaction will be mailed to holders at the address on file. In the interim, all inquiries or shareholder-related updates (including revisions to address or contact information) should be directed to our transfer agent, Legacy Stock Transfer, at info@legacystocktransfer.com .

For shareholders whose CGE Energy shares are held in a brokerage account, the exchange process will not commence until FINRA approval has been obtained and its corresponding announcement has been issued. Upon receipt of that approval, additional information will be communicated to shareholders.

In Conclusion

This journey has taken patience, perseverance, and resilience. Innovation seldom moves in a straight line, but it continues to move forward. Aradatum is progressing beyond the development stage and is shaping into a commercial technology platform with a clear licensing and engineering path within a rapidly growing global data center and AI industry.

We remain deeply committed to this mission and to delivering value for our shareholders. Thank you for your continued trust, support, and prayers. We look forward to updating you as new milestones are reached.

Sincerely,

Bryan Zaplitny

President/CEO

About CGE Energy, Inc. and Aradatum, Inc.



Aradatum is a cleantech technology company focused on revolutionizing renewable energy solutions with its proprietary vertical axis wind turbine technology. The company’s innovative turbines are designed to generate low cost, scalable power for a wide range of applications, from data centers to remote microgrids. www.aradatum.com

Press Release Contacts

CGE Energy, Inc.

Paul Schneider, VP Marketing

248-446-1344

pschneider@cgeenergy.com

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.