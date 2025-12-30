Wesdome Gold Mines Appoints Faheem Tejani as an Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Mr. Faheem Tejani to its Board of Directors effective December 31, 2025. With Mr. Tejani’s appointment, the Wesdome Board will be comprised of eight members, including seven independent directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Faheem as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee,” said Edward Dowling, Board Chair of Wesdome. “A highly accomplished senior financial executive, Faheem brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and capital markets, with a strong track record in strategic financial planning, investment management, and capital allocation.”

Since 2018, Mr. Tejani has been President of Capital Asset Lending Inc., one of the largest licensed mortgage administrators of non-traditional residential mortgages in Canada. Prior to joining Capital Asset Lending, Mr. Tejani held key roles at BMO Capital Markets from 2000 to 2018, including Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets – Mining and Metals, Director Institutional Equity Sales, BMO Capital Markets (UK), and Vice President, Financial Institutions Group, BMO Capital Markets. He has been a director of Ero Copper Corp. since 2023 and was a director of Pretium Resources Inc. from 2018 until it was acquired in 2022 by Newcrest Mining Ltd. Mr. Tejani is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree from Western University.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

