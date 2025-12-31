FI DEADLINE ALERT: Fiserv, Inc. Investors Urged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FI) investors of the January 5, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of July 23, 2025 through October 29, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Fiserv made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s initiatives and projects.

On October 29, 2025, Fiserv revealed that the Company’s 2025 guidance disclosed in July 2025 was based on “assumptions . . . which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.” On this news, the price of Fiserv shares declined by $55.57 per share, or approximately 44%, from $126.17 per share on October 28, 2025 to close at $70.60 on October 29, 2025.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com