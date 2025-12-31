CCH Holdings Projects Multiple Acquisitions, New Business Ventures and International Expansion in 2026

BUKIT MERTAJAM, MALAYSIA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCH Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: CCHH) (“CCH” or the “Company”), a Malaysia-based specialty hotpot restaurant chain, today said it expects in 2026 to announce a series of positive corporate developments, including the acquisition of multiple Malaysian restaurant chains, the introduction of new business ventures in Malaysia, and the expansion of the Company’s business to the U.S. and Africa.

These anticipated milestones are expected to help the Company grow its business and achieve maximum shareholder value.

Additional information on these events will be disclosed in a subsequent press release.

About CCH Holdings Ltd

CCH Holdings Ltd commenced operations in 2015 with roots in George Town, Penang, Malaysia. The Company is one of the leading specialty hotpot restaurant chains in Malaysia, specializing in chicken hotpot and fish head hotpot. The Company offers catering services in Malaysia and outside Malaysia, mainly under two brands, namely Chicken Claypot House for its chicken hotpot restaurants and Zi Wei Yuan for its fish head hotpot restaurants, through a combination of company-owned restaurant outlets and franchised restaurant outlets. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.chickenclaypothouse.com.my

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. In particular, the acquisition of multiple Malaysian restaurant chains, the introduction of new business ventures in Malaysia, and the expansion of the Company’s business to the U.S. and Africa contained in this announcement might not materialize as planned or materialize at all. A number of factors could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and actions by third parties, including government agencies; the Company’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the specialty hotpot market; the political, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

CCH Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations

Email: cch_ir@cchasia.com.my

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com