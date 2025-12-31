Azores Labs Launches Jumpo, an AI Kids Camera Now Shipping Nationwide in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 22, 2025, Azores Labs announced the nationwide U.S. availability of Jumpo, the company’s AI-powered kids camera, now on sale at jumpo.ai with U.S.-wide shipping. Designed for ages 3–12, Jumpo helps children turn everyday photos into creative outputs—AI art, stories, and guided photo adventures—while parents can remotely review and manage captured photos; the device also includes built-in eSIM connectivity for on-the-go use and optional Google Photos syncing for easy backup and sharing.

A child exploring outdoors with Jumpo—designed to encourage real-world curiosity and creativity.



A kids camera that goes beyond “take a photo”

Jumpo is built around the idea that children learn and grow through curiosity—touching, noticing, asking questions, and exploring. With Jumpo, a simple photo can become a creative starting point:

Photo Adventure (guided discovery through photography)

Instead of taking random pictures, kids can follow playful prompts and missions that encourage exploration. Jumpo’s AI can help identify what kids capture and turn everyday scenes into moments of discovery—supporting curiosity in a way that feels like a game.

Magic Doodle & AI Art Filters (instant creative transformation)

Kids can transform photos into fun artistic styles (such as watercolor, sketch, cartoon and more). Jumpo also supports “Magic Doodle,” where children can photograph a hand-drawn doodle and turn it into colorful artwork—helping kids feel proud of what they make.

Magic Doodle lets kids capture a drawing and transform it into playful artwork—turning creativity into a shareable moment.



Chat Planet (kid-friendly AI storytelling)

Jumpo also includes Chat Planet, a kid-friendly AI experience designed to spark imagination—story prompts, playful conversation, and creative role-play—within a parent-managed experience.

Built for kids—and designed for parents

Jumpo is designed to be simple for kids and manageable for parents. Parents can remotely view and manage the photos captured on the device, helping families stay involved and keep the experience age-appropriate.

For families who want easier sharing and backup, Jumpo also supports an optional Google Photos sync: parents can choose whether (and what) to sync to their own Google Photos library from the parent-side experience, making it easy to download or share favorite moments with family.

On-the-go creativity—Jumpo can turn everyday moments into stylized art, ready for parents to save or share.

Connected beyond Wi-Fi with built-in eSIM

Jumpo includes built-in eSIM connectivity, helping families use core online features when Wi-Fi isn’t available—supporting creativity during travel, outdoor activities, or everyday life on the move.

Real-world moments, creative outputs—Jumpo helps kids turn what they see into art and stories.



Pricing & Availability

Jumpo is available now at jumpo.ai, with nationwide U.S. shipping.

MSRP: $149 (Promotional pricing may vary.)

(Promotional pricing may vary.) Subscription: AI features include a 60-day free trial, after which continued access is $5.99/month (includes eSIM connectivity as part of the plan).





“Kids are naturally curious—and when they can capture what they see and instantly turn it into art or a story, creativity becomes something they want to do every day,” said Hansen, CMO at Azores Labs. “Jumpo was created to help families turn small moments into shared adventures—while giving parents visibility and control.”

About Azores Labs

Azores Labs builds playful, tech-driven products that invite kids to explore, create, and connect with the world through curiosity. Jumpo turns everyday moments into mini adventures—sparking creativity and encouraging discovery in a parent-guided experience.

Company Information

Company: Azores Labs

Contact Person: Mia

Email: market@jumpo.ai

Website: https://jumpo.ai

Telephone: +1 (858) 800-2866

City: San Diego, CA, USA

