Best Personal Auto Loans for Bad Credit Auto Refinance: AI Lending Platforms Gain Attention as Delinquency Rates Hit Multi-Decade Highs

Industry data indicates that millions of Americans are carrying auto loans originated during the pandemic-era price surge, and for many, the financial math no longer works. Used car prices jumped over 40 percent at their peak. New vehicle financing stretched into 72 and 84 month terms. Monthly payments quietly crept toward levels that now strain household budgets already pressured by inflation, rising insurance costs, and stagnant real wages.

Editorial Note: In this report, "best" refers to the criteria consumers are using in 2026 to evaluate auto refinancing platforms, including transparency, underwriting approach, eligibility flexibility, and disclosure clarity. It does not represent a ranking, endorsement, or recommendation of any specific lender.

According to publicly reported industry data from Cox Automotive, auto repossession rates have climbed to levels not seen since the 2009 financial crisis, with approximately 1.73 million vehicles repossessed in 2024 alone. Industry projections suggest 2025 repossessions may exceed 3 million vehicles. For borrowers locked into high-rate loans on vehicles now worth less than the outstanding balance, the situation creates what financial analysts describe as a structural trap: refinancing appears difficult, selling does not clear the debt, and one missed paycheck can spiral into crisis.

This consumer analysis examines auto refinancing options for 2026, with particular focus on platforms using artificial intelligence to evaluate borrowers beyond traditional credit scores. The report covers who may benefit from refinancing, who may not, how AI-powered lending differs from traditional underwriting, and what consumers should understand before applying.

The Auto Payment Crisis Heading Into 2026

Before examining refinancing options, understanding the current landscape helps explain why so many borrowers are searching for solutions.

What Happened During 2021-2023

During the pandemic years, a combination of factors created what economists now recognize as an asset bubble in the auto market. Supply chain disruptions reduced vehicle inventory. Stimulus payments increased purchasing power. Near-zero interest rates made financing appear affordable even at inflated prices. Consumers who needed vehicles during this period often had no choice but to pay premium prices and accept whatever financing terms were available.

The result: millions of auto loans originated at peak prices, many to borrowers who accepted higher interest rates due to limited options or less-than-perfect credit at the time of purchase.

The Structural Trap Many Borrowers Now Face

Vehicles depreciate. Debt does not.

A borrower who financed a used car for $28,000 in 2022 may now own a vehicle worth $19,000 while still owing $24,000 on the loan. This negative equity position, commonly called being underwater or upside down, creates a cascade of problems. Traditional refinancing becomes difficult when the loan balance exceeds the vehicle value. Selling the car does not clear the debt. Trading in requires rolling negative equity into a new loan, deepening the problem.

Meanwhile, the monthly payment remains the same, even as everything else has gotten more expensive.

Current Market Conditions: What the Data Shows

According to Fitch Ratings, subprime auto loan delinquencies reached 6.43 percent in recent months, the highest level in over three decades of tracking. The Consumer Federation of America reports that auto loan default rates are climbing at rates that mirror the years immediately preceding the Great Recession.

Average monthly payments have reached approximately $750 for new vehicles and $540 for used vehicles, according to industry sources. Rising interest rates have added an estimated $50 per month to average payments compared to pre-pandemic levels.

This is the context in which platforms offering auto refinancing for borrowers with bad credit or non-traditional credit profiles have gained attention. Whether refinancing actually helps depends entirely on individual circumstances, which this analysis examines in detail.

What Auto Refinancing Actually Does

Auto refinancing means replacing an existing car loan with a new loan, typically from a different lender. The new loan pays off the original loan balance, and the borrower begins making payments under new terms.

Potential Benefits of Refinancing

When refinancing works in a borrower's favor, it may provide a lower interest rate if the borrower's credit has improved or market rates have dropped, a reduced monthly payment through either a lower rate or an extended term, removal of a co-signer from the original loan, or a switch from one lender to another with better service or terms.

What Refinancing Does Not Do

Refinancing does not eliminate debt. It restructures existing debt under different terms. A borrower who owes $20,000 before refinancing still owes approximately $20,000 after refinancing, potentially plus fees and accrued interest during the transition.

Refinancing also does not automatically result in savings. A lower monthly payment achieved by extending the loan term from 36 remaining months to 60 months may actually increase total interest paid over the life of the loan. The payment feels smaller, but the total cost is higher.

The Critical Calculation Most Borrowers Miss

When evaluating any refinancing offer, the relevant comparison is not just the new monthly payment versus the old monthly payment. The relevant comparison is total remaining cost under the current loan versus total cost under the proposed new loan.

Example: A borrower owes $15,000 with 30 months remaining at 9 percent APR. Current monthly payment is approximately $545, with total remaining payments of approximately $16,350.

A refinancing offer shows a new payment of $380 over 48 months at 8 percent APR. The monthly payment is lower, but total payments would be approximately $18,240.

In this scenario, the borrower would pay nearly $1,900 more by refinancing, despite the lower monthly payment.

This is why understanding the full picture matters more than focusing on any single number.

How AI Lending Platforms Differ from Traditional Auto Lenders

A newer category of lending platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to evaluate loan applications. These platforms claim to assess borrower risk using factors beyond traditional credit scores.

How Traditional Auto Lending Works

Traditional auto lenders rely heavily on credit scores, debt-to-income ratios, and loan-to-value calculations. A borrower with a 620 credit score typically receives a higher interest rate than a borrower with a 720 score, regardless of other factors that might indicate creditworthiness.

This approach is straightforward but limited. A credit score reflects past credit behavior but may not capture current financial stability, employment trajectory, or other relevant factors.

How AI-Based Lending Claims to Differ

According to company disclosures from platforms like Upstart, AI underwriting models consider over 1,000 data points, including factors related to education and employment history.

The claimed benefit is that some borrowers who might not qualify through traditional credit-score-focused underwriting may qualify through AI-based evaluation, and some who would receive high rates based on credit score alone might receive more favorable terms.

Important Limitations to Understand

AI-based underwriting does not guarantee approval for any individual borrower. It does not guarantee lower rates than traditional lenders. It does not eliminate the fundamental requirements of lending, including the borrower's ability to repay.

According to Upstart's disclosures, neither Upstart nor its bank partners have a minimum educational attainment requirement for loan eligibility. Education is one of many factors considered, not a barrier to entry or a guarantee of approval.

The distinction between AI-based and traditional underwriting involves different risk assessment methodologies. These are different approaches to the same fundamental question: is this borrower likely to repay this loan?

Platform Comparison: AI-Based vs. Traditional Auto Refinancing

The following comparison represents general category differences between AI-powered lending platforms and traditional auto lenders. Individual offerings vary significantly, and borrowers should verify current terms directly with any platform before making decisions.

Primary Evaluation Criteria

AI-based platforms such as Upstart evaluate applications using multiple factors including education, employment history, and income patterns in addition to credit scores. Traditional lenders typically weight credit scores and debt-to-income ratios most heavily in underwriting decisions.

Rate Check Process

Most AI-based platforms offer soft-inquiry rate checks that do not affect credit scores, allowing borrowers to see potential offers before committing to full applications. Traditional lender practices vary, with some requiring hard inquiries to provide rate quotes.

Automation and Timeline

According to Upstart, more than 90 percent of loans on their platform are fully automated with no human intervention required. Traditional lenders often involve manual underwriting processes that may extend approval timelines.

Approval Approach for Non-Traditional Borrowers

AI-based platforms may evaluate borrowers with limited credit history or non-traditional financial profiles differently than credit-score-focused traditional lenders. This does not guarantee approval but may expand options for some applicants.

This comparison is for educational purposes. Neither approach is inherently superior, and the best option depends on individual borrower circumstances.

Platform Analysis: Upstart Auto Refinance

Upstart is one platform in the AI-powered lending category offering auto refinancing. The following information is based on publicly available details from the company website and regulatory filings and should be verified directly before making decisions.

Company Background

According to company disclosures, Upstart Network, Inc. was founded in 2012 by former Google employees and is headquartered in San Mateo, California. The company is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol UPST. According to the company, they have facilitated loans for more than 3 million customers as of September 30, 2025.

How the Platform Structures Lending

According to company disclosures, Upstart is not itself a lender. All loans on the Upstart marketplace are originated by regulated financial institutions, specifically bank and credit union partners. Upstart provides the technology platform and AI underwriting model, while the actual lending is conducted by federally regulated partners.

This structure means borrowers work with regulated lenders subject to applicable federal and state oversight, with Upstart serving as the marketplace connecting borrowers to lending partners.

The Refinancing Process

According to company information, the Upstart auto refinancing process involves several steps.

First, the borrower checks their rate by providing basic information. According to the company, this initial check uses a soft credit inquiry that does not affect credit scores. The borrower receives preliminary rate options without commitment.

Second, if the borrower chooses to proceed, they submit a full application with personal, vehicle, and current loan information. This step involves a hard credit inquiry, which may affect credit scores.

Third, the platform verifies application details including vehicle information, registration, and insurance coverage. According to the company, this verification typically takes one to two weeks.

Fourth, if approved and if the borrower accepts the terms, Upstart pays off the previous auto loan directly and handles title transfer. The borrower begins making payments on the new loan.

Eligibility Requirements

According to published information, vehicles must generally be less than 13 years old with fewer than 140,000 miles. Current loan balances typically must fall between $3,000 and $60,000. The existing loan must be at least one month old. Vehicles used for commercial purposes or with salvage titles are not eligible. Co-owners must consent to refinancing.

Rate and Term Information

According to company disclosures, auto refinance loan terms range from 24 to 84 months. APRs range from 5.17 percent to 35.99 percent based on rates offered as of September 2025. The company states the lowest rates are available only to the most qualified applicants.

A representative example provided by the company: A borrower receives a loan of $20,000 for a term of 60 months, with an interest rate of 12.3 percent and an origination fee of $1,000, for an APR of 14.02 percent. In this example, the borrower would receive $19,000 and make 60 monthly payments of $449.

Reported Savings Data

According to company disclosures, the average monthly payment savings was $127 for borrowers who were approved and accepted their final terms in September 2025. The company notes this figure represents borrowers who completed the process, and that evaluating savings requires comparing existing loan APR and remaining term to the terms offered through refinancing.

Individual results vary significantly. Not all applicants qualify. Not all who qualify save money. The reported average represents completed transactions, not all applications.

Geographic Availability

According to company disclosures, Upstart auto refinancing is not available in Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, or West Virginia. Availability and terms may vary by state for other locations.

Fees

According to company information, Upstart does not charge application fees or prepayment penalties. Origination fees vary and are disclosed in loan terms before acceptance.

Refinancing With Bad Credit: Realistic Expectations

For borrowers with credit scores below 650, refinancing options are more limited but not necessarily impossible. Understanding what to realistically expect helps avoid frustration and identify genuine opportunities.

What Bad Credit Means for Refinancing

Lenders use credit scores as one indicator of repayment risk. Lower scores correlate statistically with higher default rates, which is why lenders charge higher interest rates to lower-score borrowers. This is not a judgment on individual character; it is a reflection of aggregate statistical patterns.

For refinancing specifically, a low credit score creates several challenges. Fewer lenders will approve the application. Approved rates may not represent meaningful improvement over the existing loan. Some lenders have minimum score thresholds that exclude lower-score applicants entirely.

When Bad Credit Refinancing May Still Help

Despite these limitations, refinancing may provide benefit in certain situations.

If the borrower's credit has improved since the original loan, even a modest improvement in score may qualify them for better rates than they received initially. A borrower who financed at 15 percent APR with a 550 score and now has a 620 score may find meaningfully better options.

If the original loan carried an unusually high rate due to circumstances at purchase, such as dealer markup, desperation, or lack of shopping around, current rates even for subprime borrowers may represent improvement.

If the borrower needs to reduce monthly cash flow pressure and is willing to extend the loan term, refinancing can achieve lower payments even without rate improvement, though this increases total interest paid.

When Bad Credit Refinancing Probably Will Not Help

If the borrower's current rate is already competitive for their credit tier, refinancing offers may not provide meaningful improvement and may add unnecessary fees and complexity.

If the borrower is significantly underwater on the loan, many lenders will not refinance when the balance substantially exceeds the vehicle value.

If the borrower has recent late payments on the existing auto loan, this signals active payment stress that lenders view as high risk.

Platforms That Work With Lower Credit Scores

According to industry sources, several platforms consider applicants with credit scores below traditional prime thresholds. Upstart, according to company disclosures, evaluates factors beyond credit score and has facilitated loans for borrowers across a range of credit profiles. Other platforms mentioned in industry coverage include Auto Credit Express, myAutoloan, Capital One Auto Finance, and various credit unions that serve their membership regardless of credit tier.

Inclusion of these platforms represents examples of options in the category and is not an endorsement, ranking, or comparison of their offerings.

The Underwater Loan Problem: Options When You Owe More Than Your Car Is Worth

Negative equity, or being underwater, represents one of the most challenging refinancing scenarios. Understanding the options helps borrowers make informed decisions.

Why Underwater Loans Are Difficult to Refinance

Lenders assess risk partly based on loan-to-value ratio, meaning the loan balance compared to the vehicle value. If a borrower defaults, the lender can repossess and sell the vehicle to recover some or all of the outstanding balance. When the loan balance exceeds the vehicle value, this recovery is incomplete, increasing lender risk.

Most lenders have maximum loan-to-value thresholds. A lender willing to refinance at 100 percent LTV might decline at 125 percent LTV. This means borrowers most in need of payment restructuring may face the highest barriers to obtaining it.

Options for Underwater Borrowers

Continue current payments while building equity. As payments reduce the principal and time passes, the gap between loan balance and vehicle value narrows. This requires patience and continued ability to make payments.

Pay down principal with lump sum. Tax refunds, bonuses, or other windfalls can reduce the loan balance closer to vehicle value, potentially enabling refinancing. This requires available cash.

Refinance with a lender that accepts higher LTV. Some lenders will refinance underwater loans, typically at higher rates reflecting increased risk. This may still provide payment restructuring if the rate improvement is significant.

Consider trade-in with rollover, carefully. Trading in an underwater vehicle and rolling negative equity into a new loan is technically possible but carries significant risk. This approach deepens the debt position and should only be considered when the new vehicle will be held long enough to eventually reach positive equity.

Continue paying and wait. Sometimes the best option is no action. If current payments are manageable, continuing to pay down the existing loan may be preferable to refinancing into new terms that extend debt or add fees.

What Not to Do

Voluntary surrender may seem like an escape, but it typically results in the vehicle being sold at auction for less than market value, with the borrower still responsible for the deficiency balance plus repossession costs, plus severe credit damage.

Stopping payments and waiting for repossession creates the same outcome involuntarily, with additional fees and potential legal action.

Both approaches should be considered only after consulting with a financial counselor or attorney who can explain the full consequences in the borrower's specific state and situation.

Who Auto Refinancing May Be Right For

Refinancing May Align Well With People Who:

Have seen meaningful credit improvement since their original loan. If your credit score has increased 50 points or more since you financed your vehicle, you may qualify for rates significantly better than your current loan. The pandemic years saw many borrowers accept unfavorable terms during credit disruptions who have since rebuilt their profiles.

Are paying interest rates well above current market rates for their credit tier. A borrower paying 14 percent APR who could qualify for 9 percent APR may save substantially over the remaining loan term. The key is comparing apples to apples: your current rate versus rates actually available to borrowers with your current credit profile.

Need monthly payment restructuring and understand the tradeoffs. If your current payment strains your budget to the point of risking default, extending your loan term through refinancing may prevent worse outcomes. This approach costs more in total interest but may be worthwhile if it prevents repossession or cascading financial problems.

Want to remove a co-signer from their loan. Refinancing in your name only releases the co-signer from obligation, assuming you qualify independently. This can be valuable when co-signers need to apply for their own credit or when relationships have changed.

Have improved income or employment stability since original financing. Platforms that evaluate factors beyond credit scores may view improved employment favorably. A borrower who was recently employed when first financing but now has three years of stable income at the same employer presents a different risk profile.

Who May Want to Consider Other Options

Refinancing May Not Align Well With People Who:

Are close to loan payoff. If you have 12 to 18 months remaining on your current loan, refinancing fees and the complexity of changing lenders may exceed any savings. The math becomes less favorable as remaining balance decreases.

Would need to significantly extend their loan term. Refinancing from 24 months remaining to 60 months dramatically increases total interest paid. Unless the monthly payment reduction is necessary to avoid default, this approach costs more in the long run.

Have vehicles that do not meet eligibility requirements. Vehicles older than 12 to 13 years, with mileage exceeding 140,000, or with title issues typically do not qualify for refinancing through most platforms.

Are currently behind on payments. Active delinquency signals payment stress that lenders view as high risk. Addressing the underlying budget issue may be necessary before refinancing becomes viable.

Have underwater loans with no path to reduced LTV. If you owe significantly more than your vehicle is worth and cannot reduce the gap through lump-sum payments, refinancing options will be limited and may not provide meaningful benefit.

Questions to Ask Before Applying

What is my current loan APR versus what rates I might realistically qualify for given my current credit profile?

How many months remain on my current loan, and what is the total remaining cost if I continue current payments?

If I refinance, what would be the total cost under the new terms, including any fees?

Am I considering refinancing because I genuinely save money, or because I want a lower payment regardless of total cost?

Does my vehicle meet typical eligibility requirements for refinancing?

Have I checked rates with multiple sources, or am I relying on a single offer?

Your answers help determine whether refinancing makes sense for your specific situation.

How to Evaluate Auto Refinancing Offers

For borrowers who determine refinancing may be appropriate, evaluating offers requires looking beyond headline numbers.

Compare APR, Not Just Interest Rate

The annual percentage rate includes both the interest rate and fees, providing a more complete picture of loan cost. A loan with a lower interest rate but higher fees may have a higher APR than a loan with a slightly higher rate and no fees.

Calculate Total Loan Cost

Multiply the monthly payment by the number of payments to determine total cost. Compare this to the total remaining cost of your current loan. The difference represents your actual savings or additional cost from refinancing.

Understand All Fees

Ask specifically about origination fees, application fees, and prepayment penalties. Some lenders roll fees into the loan balance, meaning you pay interest on the fees over the loan term. Other lenders charge no fees. The presence or absence of fees significantly affects true loan cost.

Consider the Source

Check lender credentials. Verify state licensing through the NMLS Consumer Access database. Look for complaints through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau complaint database. Read reviews with appropriate skepticism, understanding that both very positive and very negative reviews may not represent typical experiences.

Get Multiple Offers

Checking rates with multiple lenders within a short time period, typically 14 to 45 days depending on scoring model, counts as a single inquiry for credit scoring purposes. This allows comparison shopping without significant score impact.

Read Before Signing

Before accepting any offer, read the complete loan agreement. Understand the payment schedule, what happens if you miss a payment, whether there are prepayment penalties, and how the lender handles disputes.

What the Process Typically Looks Like

For borrowers ready to proceed, understanding the typical sequence helps set expectations.

In general, platforms describe a typical sequence that may include an initial rate check using basic borrower information, a full application with personal, vehicle, and current loan details if a borrower chooses to continue, document and vehicle verification including registration and insurance coverage, payoff of the prior loan if approved and accepted, and title updates handled by the new lender. Timelines vary by lender, state, and document completeness, so borrowers typically confirm the exact process directly with the provider they are considering. According to industry sources, the entire process typically takes two to four weeks depending on how quickly documents are provided and how long title transfer takes in the borrower's state.

Final Considerations for 2026

As borrowers enter 2026, the auto lending environment presents both challenges and opportunities. For those carrying loans originated during the pandemic-era price surge, refinancing represents one potential tool for managing payment pressure. Whether it provides actual benefit depends entirely on individual circumstances.

What the Available Information Supports

Refinancing can reduce monthly payments, total interest costs, or both when borrowers qualify for better terms than their existing loans. AI-based underwriting platforms may evaluate factors beyond traditional credit scores, potentially expanding options for some borrowers. Soft-inquiry rate checks allow comparison shopping without credit score impact. Multiple platforms compete in this space, giving borrowers options to compare.

What Requires Individual Evaluation

Whether refinancing makes sense depends on current loan terms, current credit profile, vehicle characteristics, and financial goals. Not all borrowers will qualify for refinancing. Not all who qualify will save money. Extending loan terms to reduce payments increases total interest paid. Underwater loans present additional challenges that refinancing may not solve.

The Broader Context

The structural pressures facing many auto borrowers, including loans originated at peak prices, rising living costs, and vehicles depreciating faster than debt decreases, are real and will not be solved by refinancing alone. For borrowers facing genuine payment crisis, consulting with a nonprofit credit counselor or financial advisor may be appropriate before making decisions.

For those whose situation is less acute, who simply want to explore whether better terms are available, checking rates through soft-inquiry options presents minimal risk and may reveal worthwhile opportunities.

The Financially Responsible Approach

Calculate before you apply. Compare total costs, not just monthly payments. Understand all fees. Read terms completely before signing. Verify lender credentials. Consider whether refinancing genuinely serves your financial goals or simply feels like action in a stressful situation.

Financial decisions made from a position of understanding tend to produce better outcomes than decisions made from desperation or hope alone.

