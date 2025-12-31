HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In December 2025, a cross-border dance video blew up social media - Tesla CEO Elon Musk tapped "share" on six silver humanoid robots' concert performance, with just one word: "Impressive."

Hailing from Hangzhou High-Tech Zone (Binjiang), these Unitree G1 bots danced in lockstep with singer Wang Leehom, nailing every beat and pulling off smooth backflips at the song's peak. The crowd went wild with cheers.

The Information Office of the People's Government of Hangzhou Binjiang District stated that this epic few-minute show says it all: Binjiang's killing it by mixing tech innovation and industrial growth. On this 72-square-kilometer spot south of the Qiantang River, smart humanoid robots are leveling up, China's "new three cultural exports" (online literature, web dramas, games) are winning global fans, and talented folks are flocking in, all creating more and more "impressive" moments from Binjiang.

Embodied Intelligence Robotics Walking from Lab to Real Life

Unitree's dancing robots aren't just for show - they're a sneak peek at Binjiang's booming AI scene.

"Those easy-looking moves? They're all about motors, movement programs, and mechanical parts working in perfect harmony," said Unitree CEO Wang Xingxing. His team spent three years cracking key tech, making the robots' joints super flexible and quick. Today, these multi-talented bots aren't just entertainers: their tech is used in factories, elderly care, and more. Plus, their self-made motors and speed reducers broke foreign companies' hold on the market.

Binjiang is full of such tech wins. Deep Principle's AI system tripled warehouse robots' sorting speed, and Supcon's co-developed AI traffic bots are now on Binjiang's streets, directing traffic smoothly and politely reminding rule-breakers. Home to over 200 big AI and software firms, Binjiang has a complete industry chain covering from AI chips to real-world apps. Its embodied artificial intelligence robotics town houses over 100 related companies, and a test base turns lab ideas into real products in no time.

In the first three quarters of this year, Binjiang's industrial output jumped 11.3% - double-digit growth for three straight quarters - thanks mostly to its AI superstars.

Cultural Exports Help Make Chinese Stories Go Global

If smart robots are Binjiang's "muscle," its "new three cultural exports" are its "harm offensive."

At NetEase Games, Naraka: Bladepoint blends traditional Chinese beauty with in-house tech, featuring dynamic bamboo forest light and realistic martial arts moves. The game has sold more 20 million copies worldwide, and millions of foreign players are learning moves and geeking out over its architecture online. Eastern martial arts culture is spreading like wildfire, all via digital magic.

Legend of Zanghai (adapted from an online novel), developed by Hangzhou Nanpai Investment Management Co., Ltd., was leased in 190 countries, topping charts in 23. Traditional crafts like mortise-and-tenon joints and shadow puppetry had overseas audiences hooked. "Cultural exports are all about connecting through feelings. We tell Chinese stories the Eastern way," said a company spokesperson.

Behind these hits is China Internet Writers Village: 325 famous writers live here, and more than 300 popular works become movies, games, and more via the fast-tracking process for IP development and transfer, reaching 160 million-plus overseas readers.

Binjiang's got their backs with a 500-million-yuan fund and cultural creative incentives to fix funding troubles for small creative companies. In the first half of this year, its cultural exports raked in 52.35 billion yuan in revenue and 550 million U.S. dollars in exports, the highest in Hangzhou, according to the Information Office of the People's Government of Hangzhou Binjiang District.

Talent Magnet Enables Dream Chase without Stress

Binjiang's success boils down to one thing: people. With an average age of just 33.5, this place has over 500,000 talents, contributing 3% of Zhejiang's total talent with less than 0.1% of its land.

Binjiang's talent perks are unbeatable: up to 20 million yuan in startup cash for top overseas talents, 1,100-plus talent projects (spawning 9 listed firms) in 16 years, and this year's policy upgrade boosted funding from 100 million to 1 billion yuan.

Work-life balance is widely available in Binjiang. On-site kindergartens match work hours with dinner and after-school care, and senior day care centers take care of elderly family members. Plus, "neighbors are business partners" leads to no need to travel far for industrial collaborations. With supportive hefty investments in computing power and data, local talents can focus whole-heartedly on chasing their dreams.

Najing Science and Technology's CEO Gong Yongxing knows this firsthand: his company got tens of millions in support, and the government fixed his team's kids' school enrollment. "Here, we can pour all our energy into innovation and research with no distractions," he said.

From Unitree's robots flipping globally to Naraka wowing overseas gamers, to talents' dreams blooming, Binjiang is showing the world endless possibilities of new-quality productive forces. Musk's "Impressive" comment isn't just for a robot team - it's a standing ovation for Binjiang's awesome story of innovation, teamwork, and breaking limits.

Source: The Information Office of the People's Government of Hangzhou Binjiang District