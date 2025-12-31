From Regional Network to National Scale: Diligence Agencies Closes 2025 at $30M, Targets $70M+ Next Year





Founder Katelynn Gardner outlines nationwide expansion, agent growth, and continued momentum heading into the new year

CHICO, Calif., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diligence Agencies , a nationwide financial services organization supporting independent insurance agents across the United States, announced it closed 2025 with $30 million in revenue, capping a year marked by rapid expansion, sustained agent productivity, and disciplined operational growth. The company now supports 600 active writing agents across 30 offices nationwide and is projecting revenue to surpass $70 million in 2026.

Founded by Katelynn Gardner , Diligence Agencies has scaled quickly by focusing on agent development, mentorship, and performance-based leadership rather than traditional corporate hierarchies. In 2025, the organization expanded its physical footprint while continuing to attract agents from high-grit sales backgrounds, building a distributed network designed for long-term sustainability.

“2025 was about proving that our model works at scale,” Gardner said. “We didn’t grow by chasing shortcuts. We grew by investing in people, building leaders, and holding ourselves accountable to real performance.”

Unlike many legacy insurance organizations, Diligence operates with a decentralized structure that empowers agents to build their own books of business while receiving hands-on training and operational support. This approach helped the company maintain consistent production across its growing national footprint throughout the year.

Looking ahead to 2026, Diligence Agencies expects to surpass $70 million in revenue, driven by continued agent growth, deeper leadership development, and strategic expansion across its existing national footprint. The company plans to strengthen operations across its 30 U.S. offices while continuing to invest in training, mentorship, and infrastructure designed to support long-term agent productivity. Rather than pursuing growth at all costs, the organization is focused on scaling responsibly, reinforcing its leadership pipeline, and ensuring that performance standards remain consistent as the network expands.

“Our focus for 2026 isn’t just growth for growth’s sake,” Gardner said. “It’s about strengthening the foundation, developing leaders at every level, and making sure the opportunity we’re building remains real, earned, and sustainable.”

As economic uncertainty and workforce shifts continue to reshape the insurance and sales industries, Diligence Agencies enters the new year positioned to scale its model while maintaining the performance standards that fueled its rise.

About Diligence Agencies:

Founded by Katelynn Gardner, Diligence Agencies is a rapidly growing nationwide financial services organization operating in the independent insurance space. Headquartered in Chico, California, the company supports 600 active writing agents across 30 offices throughout the United States. Diligence closed 2025 with $30 million in revenue and is projecting more than $70 million in 2026, helping agents build sustainable careers through mentorship, accountability, and performance-based growth.

