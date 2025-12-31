Tonner Drones to Receive €1,25M from the Sale of Part of its Shareholding in Donecle

Paris, December 31th, 2025, 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for the sale of part of its shareholding in Donecle.

Tonner Drones will receive approximately 1,25 million euro in the beginning of 2026 from the sale of the shares. Tonner Drones aims to maintain a 5% stake in the company, as it has even higher expectations for the future. Donecle's current book value is less than €20,000 in Tonner Drones' financial statements. This transaction will therefore result in a book gain and strengthen Tonner Drones' equity.

"I am delighted that we have reached an agreement. This is the next step in the development of Tonner Drones and further strengthens our financial position. This transaction demonstrates our ability to realize the value of Tonner Drones' various assets. We continue to have a positive outlook for our Donecle, Elistair, and Diodon assets, especially given the current dynamics in the drone sector," said Diede van den Ouden. "We made good progress in 2025. We are looking forward with great anticipation to 2026, when the company's focus will shift to further growth and profitability."

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

