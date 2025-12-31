FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

31 DECEMBER 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 December 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 312,434,761 Ordinary Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 312,434,761. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group

0203 667 8100