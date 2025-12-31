Nutriband CEO Publishes Letter to Shareholders

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW) today announced that CEO Gareth Sheridan has published a letter to shareholders providing insights on achievements and milestones through 2025 and the potential outlook for 2026. The full text of the letter is below.

Dear Shareholders,

As we wrapped up a successful 2025, the entire team at Nutriband would like to extend our warmest appreciation to all of you for your continued support throughout 2025 and into 2026. I always stress and extend our appreciation to the many of you that have been with us from the beginning and now the many more who have joined our common goal along the way.

This goal is to change the world for the better by creating technology designed to improve the safety standard of easily abused transdermal drugs while simultaneously focusing on making these safer treatments available to patients who require them.

Some key points from 2025

Strategic focus and Shareholder Value

Shareholder value has always been and still is a core focus for us as a company and this has been evident through our reluctance to raise capital in the open market that may introduce additional warrants or unfavorable capital structures that could potentially mute our ability to grow in value. This has been evident in our recent announcement that we have agreed to sell 90% of our Pocono subsidiary for $5M USD to EarthVision Bio. This transaction should add $5M to our bottom line with no dilution to shareholders and we will retain 10% of the new entity, including if there is a decision to list this new entity on a major US exchange.

In July, we announced a 25% Preferred Stock dividend to all existing shareholders. Shareholders of record on July 25th 2025 received one preferred share for every four shares of common stock held. The pay date for shareholders to receive their new issuance was August 5th.

Each preferred share will be convertible to one share of common stock following FDA approval of the Company’s AVERSA Fentanyl product.

If the preferred share remains unconverted it shall be entitled to a cash dividend paid from the profits of the company on an annual basis as decided by the board of Directors.

Finally, one big milestone we are looking forward to in 2026 is the expiration of our warrants from the 2021 IPO which expire Oct 1, 2026. Internally we believe these warrants may be a major contributor to the volatility we have seen in our stock in the last number of years.

AVERSA™ Fentanyl Advances Toward Commercialization and Boosts Patent Protection

Our lead product, AVERSA™ Fentanyl, is poised to become the world’s first abuse-deterrent opioid transdermal patch. We made significant strides toward commercialization in 2025, here are some of the key highlights form 2025:

In February we announced that Nutriband had Received a Notice Of Allowance For our New U.S. Patent Covering our Transdermal Abuse Deterrent Technology Aversa(TM)

Also in February in a cost saving measure we announced that we signed an addendum to the Commercial Development and Clinical Supply Agreement for our lead product, Aversa™ Fentanyl with Kindeva Drug Delivery, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). Nutriband and Kindeva revised our agreement to formalize our exclusive product development partnership and long-term commitment based on shared development costs in exchange for milestone payments.

In June, we announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent number 12,318,492 on June 3, 2025, entitled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems." Further strengthening our IP portfolio for our AVERSA tech and adding significant time to our patent protection

Also in June we completed commercial manufacturing process scale-up for our lead product Aversa™ Fentanyl, an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch.

In August we were granted a Type C Meeting with the US FDA for our lead product, AVERSA™ FENTANYL (abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system). The purpose of the meeting was to specifically provide feedback on the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) plans for the product from submission of an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) through approval of a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) and subsequent commercialization.



Addition to 4 Indexes

In July, we were pleased to announce to shareholders that we had been added to four indexes, the Russell Microcap, Russell Microcap Growth, Russell 3000E and Russell 3000E Growth Indexes, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Finally, I look forward to seeing many of you at our annual shareholder meeting on January 24, 2026. This coming year we look forward to continuing to stride towards commercialization with AVERSA Fentanyl.

If you haven’t already taken a moment to sign up for our email alerts, be sure to do so by visiting our website: www.Nutriband.com. Signing up will ensure that you receive the latest news and announcements as they become available.

Your continued support and belief in our vision have been pivotal to our reaching these milestones and others as we forge ahead. We remain committed to our shareholder value as our number one focus and as we near closer to commercialization for AVERSA product 1, I have no doubt that strategy will shine through.

Happy New Year,

Sincerely,

Gareth Sheridan

CEO, Nutriband Inc.

