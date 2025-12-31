Aiwibi Launches International Initiative to Support Preterm Infant Care





Aiwibi Logo

SYDNEY, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiwibi, a global innovator in baby care products , announces the launch of an international initiative focused on supporting preterm infant care through cross-border cooperation and social responsibility programs. As part of this effort, the company is donating its independently developed preterm baby diapers to hospitals, non-profit organizations, and healthcare institutions across multiple countries.

Preterm birth remains a major global health issue. An estimated 1 in 10 babies worldwide is born preterm . Complications from preterm birth are a leading cause of death for children under five , linked to nearly 1 in 5 of these deaths.

Despite this, many preterm infants lack access to specialized products and care, highlighting an urgent need for dedicated solutions in the earliest stages of life.

The donated diapers were specifically developed for preterm and low-birth-weight infants weighing 0–3 kilograms, following dedicated research and development by the Aiwibi team. Their cut is exclusively tailored to the delicate, smaller physique of premature babies, helping ensure a secure and comfortable fit that minimizes friction. Product features include an ultra-soft hot-air non-woven fabric, a mildly acidic top sheet aligned with a baby’s natural skin pH to help reduce irritation, an eco-friendly “tree-free” absorption core, and a protective umbilical cord cut-out designed to safeguard the sensitive umbilical stump. The diapers are also clinically tested for sensitive and preterm skin.





Aiwibi Premie Diapers Image

Aiwibi’s initiative is currently active in collaboration with healthcare partners in the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Uganda, and Kiribati, working closely with local medical teams and institutions to ensure the donations reach infants and families most in need. In the Dominican Republic, Aiwibi supported the Kangaroo Unit at Hospital San Lorenzo de Los Mina, providing supplies that benefited 67 families with preterm infants. In the Philippines, the company partnered with the UST Hospital Department of Pediatrics – Section of Newborn Medicine to mark World Prematurity Day, raising awareness for preterm infants while donating specialized diapers to support neonatal care.





Aiwibi Image

The program’s next phase will expand into additional countries, including Chile, Malaysia, Vietnam, Colombia, South Africa, and others, with a long-term goal of donating one million specialized preterm diapers worldwide.

“Our mission has always been to combine innovation with compassion,” said the spokesperson of Aiwibi. “Through this initiative, we aim to support healthcare providers and families while helping ensure preterm infants receive care products designed specifically for their unique needs.”

This initiative reflects Aiwibi’s broader commitment to international cooperation and social responsibility, emphasizing practical action, partnership, and long-term impact in addressing global neonatal care challenges.

For more information about Aiwibi’s products and social responsibility initiatives, visit www.aiwibi.com.

About Aiwibi

Aiwibi is a global baby-care brand founded in 2013 and headquartered in Australia. The brand offers baby essentials including diapers, wipes, baby skincare, and infant formula, developed with a focus on comfort, safety, and sensitive infant needs. Inspired by the phrase “I WILL BE,” Aiwibi’s mission is to support healthier beginnings for babies and greater peace of mind for parents.

Media Contact:

Kerwin

Ausepic Group

+61 0410079780

info@ausepic.com

https://ausepic.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb8116bf-6831-4d85-9cc4-bffa8698a025

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42373172-cf94-4e0a-9afb-2880ba133a67

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/055db362-273b-4ec9-b041-a19dc6cf6c86