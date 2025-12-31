Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

31 December 2025 at 2.00 pm



The partial demerger of Lassila & Tikanoja plc has been registered – New Lassila & Tikanoja to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

The completion of the partial demerger (the “Demerger”) of Lassila & Tikanoja plc (“Lassila & Tikanoja” or the “Demerging Company”) has today on 31 December 2025 been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. Lassila & Tikanoja announced on 7 August 2025 the approval of the demerger plan concerning the Demerger (the “Demerger Plan”) according to which all assets, debts and liabilities of Lassila & Tikanoja relating to the circular economy business area or mainly serving the circular economy business area of Lassila & Tikanoja are transferred without a liquidation procedure to the new Lassila & Tikanoja Plc (the “New Lassila & Tikanoja” or the “Receiving Company”).

In connection with the completion of the Demerger, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has approved the listing application concerning the admission to trading of the shares in the New Lassila & Tikanoja on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Trading in the 38,211,724 shares in the New Lassila & Tikanoja will commence on 2 January 2026 under the share trading code “LASTIK” (ISIN code: FI4000592472).

In accordance with the Demerger Plan, the name of the Demerging Company has been changed to Luotea Plc (“Luotea”). Luotea’s shares will continue to be traded on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. The new ISIN code for Luotea’s shares will be FI4000592464 and the share trading code will be “LUOTEA”.

The new shares in the New Lassila & Tikanoja to be issued as demerger consideration will be registered in the book-entry accounts of Luotea’s shareholders on or about 2 January 2026. Shareholders of Luotea who receive demerger consideration shares can trade in the shares in the New Lassila & Tikanoja starting from 2 January 2026.

In connection with the Demerger, shareholders of the Demerging Company receive as demerger consideration one (1) new share in the New Lassila & Tikanoja for each share held by them in the Demerging Company (1:1). No demerger consideration is issued to any treasury shares held by the Demerging Company.

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

For more information:

Eero Hautaniemi, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Joni Sorsanen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 50 443 3045

