Profusa Bolsters European Commercial Network with New French Distributor, MedSell

MedSell commercializes Lumee™ Oxygen tissue monitoring in France, building upon distributor partnerships in Spain, Germany, the Benelux countries, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia, to now reach approximately 200,000 annual CLI cases in the European Union

Agreement complements KOL collaboration with Vascular Center at Groupe Hospitalier Paris Saint Joseph, Paris that accounts for approximately 8% of all CLTI cases in France

BERKELEY, Calif, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces a new distributor partnership in France with MedSell. MedSell is a French company that specializes in the commercialization and distribution of innovative medical devices within the French healthcare market by leveraging tailored commercial, marketing, and market-entry support services. As part of its portfolio, Profusa’s new partner will commercialize Lumee Oxygen tissue monitoring in France in both hospital settings and outpatient care, especially in wound care and healing clinics addressing patients with complex and chronic wounds.

Benoit Salaün, Pharm.D., Ph.D., MedSell General Manager, said, “Our collaboration with Profusa stems from our particular interest in Lumee Oxygen tissue monitoring for the large population of patients in France with Critical Limb Threatening Ischemia (CLTI). The device enables the measurement of tissue oxygen perfusion before revascularization, during endovascular or open surgical procedures, and throughout follow-up in hospitals or wound care clinics. We believe Lumee Oxygen tissue monitoring meets a critical unmet clinical need and can bring significant added value to clinicians by supporting decision-making and patient monitoring across the entire treatment pathway.”

With MedSell, Profusa builds upon previously announced distributor partnerships in Spain, Germany, the Benelux countries, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia, to now represent more than 200,000 CLI cases annually in the European Union. Further, the distribution partnership with MedSell complements Profusa’s previously announced collaboration with Yann Gouëffic, M.D., Ph.D., professor of vascular surgery in the Vascular Center at Groupe Hospitalier Paris Saint Joseph, Paris, France and a leading surgeon in the field of critical limb threatening ischemia (CLTI). Under the agreement, Pr. Gouëffic adopts Lumee™ oxygen monitoring technology in his practice and in clinical studies that advance application of Lumee for home monitoring. Pr. Gouëffic and his associated practices account for approximately 8% of all CLTI cases in France.

"We are focused on executing on our commercial strategies, including plans to potentially achieve $200 to $250 million in revenue by 2030; capitalize on the near-term as we begin to commercialize in Europe in 2Q 2026 with the goal of addressing the US Lumee oxygen opportunity in 2027. We expect to deliver 2026 potential revenue of $0.5 to $2 million and $9 to $13 million potential revenue in 2027,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO. “The European clinical community continues to validate our Lumee Oxygen tissue monitoring, including recent presentations of US-based clinical trial data at Paris Vascular Insights and Leipzig Interventional Course. We are committed to making our oxygen tissue monitoring platform easily accessible both at the clinic and at home to improve overall patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.”

