Novo Nordisk A/S: China’s Supreme People’s Court delivers a positive ruling on the semaglutide compound patent

Bagsværd, Denmark, 31 December 2025 – Today, the Supreme People’s Court in China made a positive decision concerning the intellectual property rights relating to the semaglutide compound patent. Novo Nordisk is pleased that the Court has upheld the Beijing IP Court ruling recognising the validity of the semaglutide compound patent.



“This outcome is very positive for semaglutide and demonstrates firm government support for protecting medical innovation,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk. “This decision also strengthens confidence for foreign companies’ sustainable development in China and will motivate further development and introduction of innovative medicines for the benefit of patients.”

Semaglutide is a novel, long-acting, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue invented and developed by Novo Nordisk. It is the main ingredient in Wegovy, for overweight and obesity, as well as in Ozempic and Rybelsus for adults with type 2 diabetes. It has broad clinical recognition and approximately 38 million patient-years of use since launch.



Novo Nordisk has previously stated that the compound patent expiry of the semaglutide molecule in certain countries in International Operations is expected to have an estimated negative low-single-digit impact on global sales growth in 2026. The ruling does not alter Novo Nordisk’s previous communication.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

