HMG Strategy Unveils 2026 C-Level Technology Leadership Summit Series: Empowering C-Suite Leaders to Drive Growth, AI Innovation, and Cybersecurity Excellence

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s leading digital platform for CIO and CISO leadership, is proud to announce its highly anticipated 2026 Global C-Level Technology Leadership Summit schedule. C-suite technology executives seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise, and elevates leadership impact are invited to explore the upcoming season of premier technology events.





Designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and senior technology leaders, these summits are offered at no cost to qualified attendees. Each event is engineered to help executives accelerate their career ascent, strengthen IT leadership skills, and foster authentic peer-to-peer connections at the highest levels of the C-suite.





“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. Our mission is to foster authentic network connections and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”

Key Topics for 2026

Executives attending the 2026 C-Level Technology Leadership Summit series will engage with critical themes including:

Clarity in Complexity: Aligning innovation with enterprise value and stakeholder trust.

Aligning innovation with enterprise value and stakeholder trust. Resilience Under Pressure: Utilizing neuroscience-backed routines and wellness strategies for peak performance.

Utilizing neuroscience-backed routines and wellness strategies for peak performance. Authenticity as Strategy: Leading with integrity to inspire teams and attract top talent.

Leading with integrity to inspire teams and attract top talent. Elite Peer Connections: Joining a curated network of senior tech executives driving transformation.

Joining a curated network of senior tech executives driving transformation. Full-Spectrum Leadership Tools: Elevating professional presence—intellectually, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.

Elevating professional presence—intellectually, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Insider Access to Emerging Tech: Discovering the startups and scale-ups reshaping the future of GenAI and beyond.

2026 HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Leadership Summit Series

To ensure attendees have access to the most current dates, speaker lineups, and venue locations, HMG Strategy invites leaders to visit our Upcoming Summits Calendar.

Registration is currently open for our first three marquee events of the year in Phoenix, Silicon Valley, and New Jersey. Additional registrations will open throughout the season for the following markets:

17th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit

18th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

18th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

19th Annual New York CIO Summit of America

15th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

14th Annual Toronto C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

10th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit

11th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

17th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

12th Annual St. Louis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

18th Annual Boston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

6th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

17th Annual Detroit C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

18th Annual Chicago C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

18th Annual Southern California C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

18th Annual Silicon Valley C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

19th Annual Greenwich C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

12th Annual Minneapolis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

14th Annual Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit

12th Annual Charlotte C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

2nd Annual Austin C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

16th Annual Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

19th Annual New York Global Innovation and GenAI Summit

For the most up-to-date information and to secure your spot as registration opens, please visit: https://hmgstrategy.com/upcoming-summits-calendar/

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, and C-suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Built

