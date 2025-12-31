Voting Rights and Capital

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

Total Voting Rights 

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following: 

Shell plc's capital as at December 31, 2025, consists of 5,718,636,398 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury. 

The figure, 5,718,636,398, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 and as such, the above figure includes shares purchased by Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled. 

Enquiries 

Shell Media Relations 
International +44 (0)207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: Contact form 



Recommended Reading

  • December 31, 2025 08:32 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares    31 December, 2025 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 31 December, 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for...

    Read More
  • December 30, 2025 12:20 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares    30 December, 2025 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December, 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for...

    Read More